timeit for debug

Time how long it takes a closure to run.

> timeit {flags} (command)

command : The closure to run.

input output any duration nothing duration

Time a closure containing one command

> timeit { sleep 500ms }

Time a closure with an input value

> 'A really long string' | timeit { split chars }

Time a closure with an input stream

> open some_file.txt | collect | timeit { split chars }

Time a closure containing a pipeline

> timeit { open some_file.txt | split chars }

Any pipeline input given to this command is passed to the closure. Note that streaming inputs may affect timing results, and it is recommended to add a collect command before this if the input is a stream.

This command will bubble up any errors encountered when running the closure. The return pipeline of the closure is collected into a value and then discarded.