to dotenv for formats

Convert a record into .env text.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> to dotenv {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordstring

Examples

Write a record as .env text, quoting values that need it.

> {PORT: 8080, NAME: 'my app', GREETING: "it's"} | to dotenv
PORT=8080
NAME='my app'
GREETING="it's"

Round-trip a record through .env text.

> {URL: 'http://${HOST}/', NOTE: "two\nlines"} | to dotenv | from dotenv
╭──────┬─────────────────╮
 URL http://${HOST}/
 NOTE two
 lines
╰──────┴─────────────────╯

Save a record to a .env file.

> {PORT: 8080, NAME: 'my app'} | save .env

Notes

Each value is written as an external command would see it, so a PATH list is joined with the path separator and the to_string conversions in $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS apply, and null is written as an empty value. A value of plain characters is written bare; any other is single-quoted, or double-quoted with escapes when it holds a ' or a line break, so from dotenv reads back the same text. save writes a record to a file named like .env, .env.local or prod.env with this command.