to dotenv for formats
Convert a record into .env text.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> to dotenv {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|string
Examples
Write a record as .env text, quoting values that need it.
> {PORT: 8080, NAME: 'my app', GREETING: "it's"} | to dotenv
PORT=8080
NAME='my app'
GREETING="it's"
Round-trip a record through .env text.
> {URL: 'http://${HOST}/', NOTE: "two\nlines"} | to dotenv | from dotenv
╭──────┬─────────────────╮
│ URL │ http://${HOST}/ │
│ NOTE │ two │
│ │ lines │
╰──────┴─────────────────╯
Save a record to a .env file.
> {PORT: 8080, NAME: 'my app'} | save .env
Notes
Each value is written as an external command would see it, so a
PATH list is joined with the path separator and the
to_string conversions in
$env.ENV_CONVERSIONS apply, and
null is written as an empty value. A value of plain characters is written bare; any other is single-quoted, or double-quoted with escapes when it holds a
' or a line break, so
from dotenv reads back the same text.
save writes a record to a file named like
.env,
.env.local or
prod.env with this command.