to dotenv for formats

Convert a record into .env text.

built-in

> to dotenv {flags}

input output record string

Write a record as .env text, quoting values that need it.

> { PORT : 8080 , NAME : 'my app' , GREETING : "it's" } | to dotenv PORT = 8080 NAME = 'my app' GREETING = "it's"

Round-trip a record through .env text.

> { URL : 'http://${HOST}/' , NOTE : "two

lines" } | to dotenv | from dotenv ╭──────┬─────────────────╮ │ URL │ http://$ { HOST } / │ │ NOTE │ two │ │ │ lines │ ╰──────┴─────────────────╯

Save a record to a .env file.

> { PORT : 8080 , NAME : 'my app' } | save .env