to kdl for formats

Converts table data into KDL text.

> to kdl {flags}

--serialize, -s : Serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized.

input output any string

Convert yaml file to kdl file

> { this : that list: [ 1 2 3 { bool : true } { this : should be: a-block }]} | to yaml | from yaml | to kdl this that list 1 2 3 bool=#true { this should be a-block }

Convert nu record to kdl

> { one : [{ one : two , 1 : 2 } { three : 3 } [ 1 2 3 ] 4 5 6 { bool : true }] } | to kdl one three=3 1 2 3 4 5 6 bool=#true { one two "1" 2 }

Convert nu list to kdl string

> [ 1 2 3 ] | to kdl root 1 2 3

Convert nu closure to kdl string

> { 2 : {|| 1 + 1 } } | to kdl -- serialize "2" "{|| 1 + 1}"

Round-trip KDL through canonical node rows.