to kdl for formats

Converts table data into KDL text.

Signature

> to kdl {flags}

Flags

  • --serialize, -s: Serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anystring

Examples

Convert yaml file to kdl file

> {this: that list: [1 2 3 {bool: true} {this: should be: a-block}]} | to yaml | from yaml | to kdl
this that
list 1 2 3 bool=#true {
    this should
    be a-block
}

Convert nu record to kdl

> {one: [{one: two, 1: 2} {three: 3} [1 2 3] 4 5 6 {bool: true}] } | to kdl
one three=3 1 2 3 4 5 6 bool=#true {
    one two
    "1" 2
}

Convert nu list to kdl string

> [1 2 3] | to kdl
root 1 2 3

Convert nu closure to kdl string

> {2: {|| 1 + 1} } | to kdl --serialize
"2" "{|| 1 + 1}"

Round-trip KDL through canonical node rows.

> 'node one; node two' | from kdl | to kdl
node one
node two