to md for formats

Convert table into simple Markdown.

> to md {flags}

--pretty, -p : Formats the Markdown table to vertically align items

: Formats the Markdown table to vertically align items --per-element, -e : treat each row as markdown syntax element

: treat each row as markdown syntax element --center, -c {list<cell-path>} : Formats the Markdown table to center given columns

input output any string

Outputs an MD string representing the contents of this table

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]] | to md | foo | bar | | - | - | | 1 | 2 |

Optionally, output a formatted markdown string

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]] | to md -- pretty | foo | bar | | --- | --- | | 1 | 2 |

Treat each row as a markdown element

> [{ "H1" : "Welcome to Nushell" } [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]]] | to md -- per-element -- pretty # Welcome to Nushell | foo | bar | | --- | --- | | 1 | 2 |

Render a list

> [ 0 1 2 ] | to md -- pretty 0 1 2

Separate list into markdown tables

> [ { foo : 1 , bar : 2 } { foo : 3 , bar : 4 } { foo : 5 }] | to md -- per-element | foo | bar | | - | - | | 1 | 2 | | 3 | 4 | | foo | | - | | 5 |

Center a column of a markdown table