to md for formats
Convert table into simple Markdown.
Signature
> to md {flags}
Flags
--pretty, -p: Formats the Markdown table to vertically align items
--per-element, -e: treat each row as markdown syntax element
--center, -c {list<cell-path>}: Formats the Markdown table to center given columns
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|string
Examples
Outputs an MD string representing the contents of this table
> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to md
|foo|bar|
|-|-|
|1|2|
Optionally, output a formatted markdown string
> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to md --pretty
| foo | bar |
| --- | --- |
| 1 | 2 |
Treat each row as a markdown element
> [{"H1": "Welcome to Nushell" } [[foo bar]; [1 2]]] | to md --per-element --pretty
# Welcome to Nushell
| foo | bar |
| --- | --- |
| 1 | 2 |
Render a list
> [0 1 2] | to md --pretty
0
1
2
Separate list into markdown tables
> [ {foo: 1, bar: 2} {foo: 3, bar: 4} {foo: 5}] | to md --per-element
|foo|bar|
|-|-|
|1|2|
|3|4|
|foo|
|-|
|5|
Center a column of a markdown table
> [ {foo: 1, bar: 2} {foo: 3, bar: 4}] | to md --pretty --center [bar]
| foo | bar |
| --- |:---:|
| 1 | 2 |
| 3 | 4 |