to tsv for formats

Convert table into .tsv text.

Signature

> to tsv {flags}

Flags

  • --noheaders, -n: do not output the column names as the first row
  • --columns {list<string>}: the names (in order) of the columns to use

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordstring
tablestring

Examples

Outputs a TSV string representing the contents of this table

> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to tsv
foobar
12

Outputs a TSV string representing the contents of this record

> {a: 1 b: 2} | to tsv
ab
12

Outputs a TSV stream with column names pre-determined

> [[foo bar baz]; [1 2 3]] | to tsv --columns [baz foo]
bazfoo
31