to tsv for formats

Convert table into .tsv text.

> to tsv {flags}

--noheaders, -n : do not output the column names as the first row

: do not output the column names as the first row --columns {list<string>} : the names (in order) of the columns to use

input output record string table string

Outputs a TSV string representing the contents of this table

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]] | to tsv foobar 12

Outputs a TSV string representing the contents of this record

> { a : 1 b : 2 } | to tsv ab 12

Outputs a TSV stream with column names pre-determined