to tsv for formats
Convert table into .tsv text.
Signature
> to tsv {flags}
Flags
--noheaders, -n: do not output the column names as the first row
--columns {list<string>}: the names (in order) of the columns to use
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|string
|table
|string
Examples
Outputs a TSV string representing the contents of this table
> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to tsv
foobar
12
Outputs a TSV string representing the contents of this record
> {a: 1 b: 2} | to tsv
ab
12
Outputs a TSV stream with column names pre-determined
> [[foo bar baz]; [1 2 3]] | to tsv --columns [baz foo]
bazfoo
31