to txt for formats
Convert data into plain text format.
Signature
> to txt {flags}
Flags
--no-newline, -n: Do not append a newline to the end of the text.
--serialize, -s: Serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|string
Examples
Outputs data as simple text with a trailing newline.
> [1] | to txt
1
Outputs data as simple text without a trailing newline.
> [1] | to txt --no-newline
1
Outputs external data as simple text.
> git help -a | lines | find -r '^ ' | to txt
Outputs records as simple text.
> ls | to txt