tui bind for viewers

Run a hook when a key is pressed anywhere in the TUI.

built-in

> tui bind {flags} (key) (hook)

key : Chord like 'ctrl+s', or a {modifier, keycode} record.

: Chord like 'ctrl+s', or a {modifier, keycode} record. hook : Closure run with the state record.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Reload the rows with Ctrl+R

> ls | tui table | tui bind ctrl+r {|| ls } | tui run

Submit the highlighted row's name with s

> ls | tui table | tui bind s {| state | { action : submit , selected: $state.selected.name } } | tui run

Use a reedline-style key record

> [ a b ] | tui table | tui bind { modifier : control , keycode: char_q } {|| { action : quit } } | tui debug -- keys ctrl+q | get action

The key is a chord string like ctrl+s , alt+r , f5 , or x , or a reedline-style record {modifier: control, keycode: char_s} as in $env.config.keybindings .

The hook receives the state record ( {action, focused, selected, page, values, rows, live} ) as $in and as its first parameter. Return nothing to change nothing, a value to replace the data list, or {action: submit, selected: ...} / {action: quit} to end the TUI.

Binds take precedence over the built-in keys, except Ctrl+C. A bind without a modifier does not fire while typing in a search or text box.