tui box for viewers
Group widgets inside a titled, bordered box.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui box {flags} (title) (children)
Flags
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
Parameters
title: Box title.
children: Widgets inside the box, e.g. [(tui search) (tui table)].
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
A titled box inside a split
> ls | tui split [(tui box "list" [(tui table)]) (tui preview)] | tui run
Notes
Children stack vertically inside the border. Boxes nest and can sit inside
tui split. Children are
tui values built in parentheses:
tui box "files" [(tui search) (tui table)].