tui box for viewers

Group widgets inside a titled, bordered box.

built-in

> tui box {flags} (title) (children)

--id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

title : Box title.

: Box title. children : Widgets inside the box, e.g. [(tui search) (tui table)].

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

A titled box inside a split

> ls | tui split [( tui box "list" [( tui table )]) ( tui preview )] | tui run