tui box for viewers

Group widgets inside a titled, bordered box.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> tui box {flags} (title) (children)

Flags

  • --id {string}: Widget id.
  • --focus: Start with this widget focused.

Parameters

  • title: Box title.
  • children: Widgets inside the box, e.g. [(tui search) (tui table)].

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtui
tuitui
anytui

Examples

A titled box inside a split

> ls | tui split [(tui box "list" [(tui table)]) (tui preview)] | tui run

Notes

Children stack vertically inside the border. Boxes nest and can sit inside tui split. Children are tui values built in parentheses: tui box "files" [(tui search) (tui table)].