tui button for viewers
Add a button that runs a hook, or submits its label, when activated.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui button {flags} (label) (hook)
Flags
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
Parameters
label: Button text.
hook: Closure run with the state record when activated.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
A yes/no confirm
> tui label "Delete everything?" | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui debug --keys [tab enter] | get selected
A button that saves the text box and quits
> tui textbox --id name | tui button Save {|s| $s.values.name | save name.txt; {action: quit} } | tui run
Notes
Tab to the button and press Enter or Space, or click it. With a hook closure the button behaves like
tui bind: the closure receives the state record and may return a new data list or
{action: submit|quit, ...}. Without one, activating submits the label, so
tui button Yes | tui button No is a confirm dialog.