tui button for viewers

Add a button that runs a hook, or submits its label, when activated.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> tui button {flags} (label) (hook)

Flags

  • --id {string}: Widget id.
  • --focus: Start with this widget focused.

Parameters

  • label: Button text.
  • hook: Closure run with the state record when activated.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtui
tuitui
anytui

Examples

A yes/no confirm

> tui label "Delete everything?" | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui debug --keys [tab enter] | get selected

A button that saves the text box and quits

> tui textbox --id name | tui button Save {|s| $s.values.name | save name.txt; {action: quit} } | tui run

Notes

Tab to the button and press Enter or Space, or click it. With a hook closure the button behaves like tui bind: the closure receives the state record and may return a new data list or {action: submit|quit, ...}. Without one, activating submits the label, so tui button Yes | tui button No is a confirm dialog.