tui button for viewers

Add a button that runs a hook, or submits its label, when activated.

built-in

> tui button {flags} (label) (hook)

--id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

label : Button text.

: Button text. hook : Closure run with the state record when activated.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

A yes/no confirm

> tui label "Delete everything?" | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui debug -- keys [ tab enter ] | get selected

A button that saves the text box and quits

> tui textbox -- id name | tui button Save {| s | $s.values.name | save name.txt ; { action : quit } } | tui run