tui debug for viewers
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui debug {flags} (hook)
Flags
--keys, -k {oneof<list<string>, string>}: Key tokens to replay before painting.
--until, -u {closure(any)}: Stop replaying keys once this returns true for the state record.
--size, -s {list<int>}: Canvas [width height]. Default [80 24].
--dialog, -d: Paint as a floating popup.
Parameters
hook: Hook whose output replaces the data list, run once.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|tui
|record
|any
|record
Examples
Paint a title and status bar
> tui label --title "Demo" | tui label --status "ready" | tui debug | get screen
Replay keys and read the selection
> [{name: a}, {name: b}] | tui table | tui debug --keys [down enter] | get selected.name
See where each widget landed
> ls | tui split [(tui table) (tui preview)] | tui debug | get widgets.0.children | select id rect
Stop replaying once a condition holds
> [a b c] | tui table | tui debug --keys [down down down] --until {|s| $s.values.table-0.index == 1 } | get values.table-0.index
Notes
Use this to test a TUI in a script or CI, or to see why it looks the way it does. The result record has the same fields as
tui run (action, focused, selected, page, values, rows, live) plus:
screen: the painted buffer as a string
widgets: the widget tree with each widget's layout
rect,
focusable, and per-kind fields: tables show
resolved_columnsand filtered
rows; searches show their
query; previews and
--fromwidgets show the
sourcethey follow; lists show the
search_scopethat filters them
focus: the tab order and the default focus
pages: the tab bar entries
--keys replays tokens before painting, as a comma-separated string or a list: enter, esc, tab, shift+tab, up, down, left, right, home, end, pageup, pagedown, backspace, delete, space, insert, ctrl+c, alt+a, f1, a single character,
type:hello,
click:COL,ROW,
drag:COL,ROW,
scroll-up,
scroll-down.
action is
render when the keys finished without Enter or quit.
--until {|state| ...} stops the replay early once the closure returns true.
A live stream is read for up to 5 seconds (and no more rows than the widgets keep) before painting. A hook closure runs once with the state record, as
tui run would.