tui label for viewers
Add static text: inline, or as the title bar (--title) or status bar (--status).
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui label {flags} (text)
Flags
--title: Show as the title bar at the top.
--status: Show as the status bar at the bottom.
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
--data {any}: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.
--from {string}: Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.
Parameters
text: Label text, or a closure over the source row.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
Title and status around a table
> ls | tui label --title "files" | tui table | tui label --status "enter: pick q: quit" | tui run
Inline text above a text box
> tui label "new name" | tui textbox | tui debug | get screen
A label that follows the highlighted row
> ls | tui table | tui label {|row| $"size: ($row.size)" } | tui run
Notes
Without a flag the text is drawn where it appears in the layout.
--title puts it on the one-line bar at the top (also used as the dialog title).
--status puts it on the bottom bar, where live focus/filter/row hints are appended.
A closure instead of text makes the label follow a list: it receives the highlighted row of
--from (or the nearest table/tree/select) and its output is shown.