tui label for viewers

Add static text: inline, or as the title bar (--title) or status bar (--status).

built-in

> tui label {flags} (text)

--title : Show as the title bar at the top.

: Show as the title bar at the top. --status : Show as the status bar at the bottom.

: Show as the status bar at the bottom. --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

: Start with this widget focused. --data {any} : Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.

: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's. --from {string} : Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.

text : Label text, or a closure over the source row.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Title and status around a table

> ls | tui label -- title "files" | tui table | tui label -- status "enter: pick q: quit" | tui run

Inline text above a text box

> tui label "new name" | tui textbox | tui debug | get screen

A label that follows the highlighted row

> ls | tui table | tui label {| row | $"size: ( $row.size )" } | tui run

Without a flag the text is drawn where it appears in the layout. --title puts it on the one-line bar at the top (also used as the dialog title). --status puts it on the bottom bar, where live focus/filter/row hints are appended.