tui log for viewers

Add an append-only log view. Streamed rows appear at the bottom.

built-in

> tui log {flags} (source)

--max-lines {int} : Keep only the last N lines (default 10000).

: Keep only the last N lines (default 10000). --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

: Start with this widget focused. --data {any} : Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.

: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's. --from {string} : Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.

source : Closure over the source row whose output is shown.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Live log of a slow stream

> 1 .. | each {| n | sleep 100ms ; $"tick ( $n )" } | tui label -- title "ticks" | tui log | tui run

Follows the tail as new items arrive. Mouse wheel and Up/Down scroll; scrolling up pauses follow until you hit the bottom again. --max-lines keeps that many newest lines in the view. Streamed rows share a global store capped at max(10000, --max-lines).