tui log for viewers

Add an append-only log view. Streamed rows appear at the bottom.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> tui log {flags} (source)

Flags

  • --max-lines {int}: Keep only the last N lines (default 10000).
  • --id {string}: Widget id.
  • --focus: Start with this widget focused.
  • --data {any}: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.
  • --from {string}: Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.

Parameters

  • source: Closure over the source row whose output is shown.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtui
tuitui
anytui

Examples

Live log of a slow stream

> 1.. | each {|n| sleep 100ms; $"tick ($n)"} | tui label --title "ticks" | tui log | tui run

Notes

Follows the tail as new items arrive. Mouse wheel and Up/Down scroll; scrolling up pauses follow until you hit the bottom again. --max-lines keeps that many newest lines in the view. Streamed rows share a global store capped at max(10000, --max-lines).

With --from and a closure the log shows the closure's output for the highlighted row of another widget, e.g. tui log --from table-0 {|row| open $row.name | lines }.