tui menu for viewers

Add a menu bar with mnemonics, dropdown items, and actions.

built-in

> tui menu {flags} (items)

--id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

items : Bar entries: strings or {name, items?, action?} records.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

A plain bar; Enter submits the item name

> tui label -- title "Editor" | tui menu [ "&File" "&Edit" "&View" ] | tui table | tui debug -- keys "alt+e,enter" | get selected

Dropdowns with actions that reload the table, and a Quit entry that submits

> ls | tui menu [{ name : "&File" , items : [{ name : "&Reload" , action : {|| ls }} "&Quit" ]} { name : "&View" , items : [{ name : "&Sizes" , action : {|| ls | sort-by size }}]}] | tui table | tui run

Each entry is a string, or a record {name, items?, action?} . items is a list of the same shape and opens as a dropdown; action is a hook closure.

Mnemonics: & before a letter in a name picks it ( "&File" shows as File with F underlined); otherwise the first letter is used. Alt+letter opens that bar item from anywhere except a text field. Inside an open dropdown, the letter alone picks the item. Left/Right (or h/l) move along the bar, Down/Enter open a dropdown, Up/Down move inside it, Esc closes it.

Activating an item with an action runs it as a hook: it receives the state record, a returned value replaces the data list, {action: submit|quit} ends the TUI, and an error goes to the status bar. Activating an item without an action submits it: selected is {menu: "File", item: "Open", row: <highlighted row>} for a dropdown entry, or the bar item's name.