tui preview for viewers
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui preview {flags} (transform)
Flags
--from {string}: Table, tree, or select id to follow.
--max-bytes {int}: Maximum bytes to read from a file (default 65536).
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
Parameters
transform: No parameters: transform file text (
$in). One parameter: produce text from the row.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
File list on the left, highlighted contents on the right
> ls | tui split [(tui table) (tui preview { nu-highlight })] | tui run
Preview a value from the row instead of a file
> $env.config.keybindings | tui split [(tui table) (tui preview {|row| $row.event | to nuon })] | tui run
Notes
Without a closure, the row's
name (or the row itself when it is a string) is read as a file path, up to
--max-bytes. Directories and binary files show a short note.
A closure with no parameters transforms that file text: it receives the contents as
$in, with
content_type in pipeline metadata, so
{ nu-highlight } colors source files.
A closure with one parameter is the source: it receives the selected row and whatever it returns is shown. Nothing is read from disk, so any column or computed value can be previewed:
{|row| $row.event | to nuon } or
{|row| open --raw $row.path }.
The preview follows the focused list, else the nearest one in the same container.
--from names one explicitly.