tui preview for viewers

Show text for the selected table, tree, or select row. Arrow keys stay on the source.

built-in

> tui preview {flags} (transform)

--from {string} : Table, tree, or select id to follow.

: Table, tree, or select id to follow. --max-bytes {int} : Maximum bytes to read from a file (default 65536).

: Maximum bytes to read from a file (default 65536). --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

transform : No parameters: transform file text ( $in ). One parameter: produce text from the row.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

File list on the left, highlighted contents on the right

> ls | tui split [( tui table ) ( tui preview { nu-highlight })] | tui run

Preview a value from the row instead of a file

> $env .config.keybindings | tui split [( tui table ) ( tui preview {| row | $row.event | to nuon })] | tui run

Without a closure, the row's name (or the row itself when it is a string) is read as a file path, up to --max-bytes . Directories and binary files show a short note.

A closure with no parameters transforms that file text: it receives the contents as $in , with content_type in pipeline metadata, so { nu-highlight } colors source files.

A closure with one parameter is the source: it receives the selected row and whatever it returns is shown. Nothing is read from disk, so any column or computed value can be previewed: {|row| $row.event | to nuon } or {|row| open --raw $row.path } .