tui progress for viewers

Add a progress bar.

built-in

> tui progress {flags} (source)

--value, -v {number} : Fixed value to show.

: Fixed value to show. --total, -t {number} : Value that fills the bar (default 1, or 100 for values above 1).

: Value that fills the bar (default 1, or 100 for values above 1). --label, -l {string} : Text before the percentage.

: Text before the percentage. --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

: Start with this widget focused. --data {any} : Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.

: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's. --from {string} : Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.

source : Closure over the --from row that yields the value.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

A static bar at 40%

> tui progress -- value 0.4 -- label copying | tui debug | get screen

A bar driven by a stream

> 1 .. 100 | each {| n | sleep 50ms ; $n } | tui progress -- total 100 | tui run

The bar shows --value , or otherwise reads its data: a number, a {value, total} record's value , or the last number in a list, so a streamed counter drives it live. Values above 1 are read out of --total (default 100).