tui progress for viewers
Add a progress bar.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui progress {flags} (source)
Flags
--value, -v {number}: Fixed value to show.
--total, -t {number}: Value that fills the bar (default 1, or 100 for values above 1).
--label, -l {string}: Text before the percentage.
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
--data {any}: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.
--from {string}: Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.
Parameters
source: Closure over the --from row that yields the value.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
A static bar at 40%
> tui progress --value 0.4 --label copying | tui debug | get screen
A bar driven by a stream
> 1..100 | each {|n| sleep 50ms; $n } | tui progress --total 100 | tui run
Notes
The bar shows
--value, or otherwise reads its data: a number, a
{value, total} record's
value, or the last number in a list, so a streamed counter drives it live. Values above 1 are read out of
--total (default 100).
With
--from and a closure the bar follows another widget's highlighted row:
tui progress --from table-0 {|row| $row.pct }.