tui run for viewers
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui run {flags} (hook)
Flags
--dialog, -d: Show a floating, draggable, resizable popup on the alternate screen.
--size, -s {list<int>}: Popup [width height] with --dialog. Default: 3/4 of the terminal.
--refresh, -r {duration}: How often to re-run the hook (e.g. 1sec).
--no-mouse: Disable mouse capture.
Parameters
hook: Hook whose output replaces the data list. Used with --refresh.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|tui
|record
|any
|record
Examples
Pick a file
> ls | tui label --title "files" | tui table | tui run | get selected.name
Refresh a file list every second, in a popup
> ls | tui table | tui run --dialog --refresh 1sec { ls }
Read a text box by id after submit
> tui textbox --id name | tui run | get values.name
Notes
Interactive keys:
- Tab / Shift+Tab: move focus between widgets
- [ / ] or Ctrl+Tab: switch tabs; 1-9: jump to a tab
- Arrows, hjkl, PageUp/PageDown, Home/End: move in lists; scroll logs
- Space: check a row in a --multi list
- Type in a focused search box or text box; q is a character there
- Mouse: click to focus/select, scroll, drag split handles and dialog chrome
- Enter: submit the focused widget's selection and return a record
- q / Esc (when not typing) or Ctrl+C: quit
The result is
{action, focused, selected, page, values, rows, live}.
action is
submit or
quit;
selected is the focused widget's selection (a table row, checked rows with --multi, a text box's text, ...);
values holds every widget's state by id, e.g.
values.table-0.index.
A closure runs as a hook with the state record as
$in: its output replaces the data list,
{action: submit, selected: ...} ends the TUI,
null does nothing.
--refresh 1sec { ls } re-runs it on that interval; without
--refresh it runs once at start.
--dialog opens a floating popup on the alternate screen;
--size [70 20] sets its size.
To render without a terminal, or to replay keys in a test, use
tui debug.