tui run for viewers

Run a composed TUI until the user quits or submits a selection.

built-in

> tui run {flags} (hook)

--dialog, -d : Show a floating, draggable, resizable popup on the alternate screen.

: Show a floating, draggable, resizable popup on the alternate screen. --size, -s {list<int>} : Popup [width height] with --dialog. Default: 3/4 of the terminal.

: Popup [width height] with --dialog. Default: 3/4 of the terminal. --refresh, -r {duration} : How often to re-run the hook (e.g. 1sec).

: How often to re-run the hook (e.g. 1sec). --no-mouse : Disable mouse capture.

hook : Hook whose output replaces the data list. Used with --refresh.

input output tui record any record

Pick a file

> ls | tui label -- title "files" | tui table | tui run | get selected.name

Refresh a file list every second, in a popup

> ls | tui table | tui run -- dialog -- refresh 1sec { ls }

Read a text box by id after submit

> tui textbox -- id name | tui run | get values.name

Interactive keys:

Tab / Shift+Tab: move focus between widgets

[ / ] or Ctrl+Tab: switch tabs; 1-9: jump to a tab

Arrows, hjkl, PageUp/PageDown, Home/End: move in lists; scroll logs

Space: check a row in a --multi list

Type in a focused search box or text box; q is a character there

Mouse: click to focus/select, scroll, drag split handles and dialog chrome

Enter: submit the focused widget's selection and return a record

q / Esc (when not typing) or Ctrl+C: quit

The result is {action, focused, selected, page, values, rows, live} . action is submit or quit ; selected is the focused widget's selection (a table row, checked rows with --multi, a text box's text, ...); values holds every widget's state by id, e.g. values.table-0.index .

A closure runs as a hook with the state record as $in : its output replaces the data list, {action: submit, selected: ...} ends the TUI, null does nothing. --refresh 1sec { ls } re-runs it on that interval; without --refresh it runs once at start. --dialog opens a floating popup on the alternate screen; --size [70 20] sets its size.