tui search for viewers

Add a search box that filters tables, logs, trees, and selects as you type.

built-in

> tui search {flags}

--placeholder {string} : Placeholder text.

: Placeholder text. --bind {string} : Key that focuses search, for example '/' or 'ctrl+r'.

: Key that focuses search, for example '/' or 'ctrl+r'. --fuzzy, -f : Fuzzy matching instead of substring.

: Fuzzy matching instead of substring. --case-sensitive, -s : Respect case when matching.

: Respect case when matching. --columns {list<string>} : Match only these record columns.

: Match only these record columns. --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Filter a table from a search box

> [{ name : alpha },{ name : beta }] | tui search -- placeholder "filter" -- bind / | tui table | tui debug -- keys "/,type:be,tab,enter" | get selected.name

Fuzzy match on one column

> [{ name : alpha },{ name : gamma }] | tui search -- fuzzy -- columns [ name ] | tui table | tui debug -- keys "tab,type:gm,enter" | get selected.name

--bind focuses this search box from anywhere except a text field (for example --bind / or --bind ctrl+r ). Esc clears the query; Esc again leaves the box. Enter submits the highlighted row of the list it filters.

Matching is a case-insensitive substring over every field by default. --fuzzy uses the same matcher as input list --fuzzy , --case-sensitive respects case, and --columns [name] matches only those columns.