tui search for viewers
Add a search box that filters tables, logs, trees, and selects as you type.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui search {flags}
Flags
--placeholder {string}: Placeholder text.
--bind {string}: Key that focuses search, for example '/' or 'ctrl+r'.
--fuzzy, -f: Fuzzy matching instead of substring.
--case-sensitive, -s: Respect case when matching.
--columns {list<string>}: Match only these record columns.
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
Filter a table from a search box
> [{name: alpha},{name: beta}] | tui search --placeholder "filter" --bind / | tui table | tui debug --keys "/,type:be,tab,enter" | get selected.name
Fuzzy match on one column
> [{name: alpha},{name: gamma}] | tui search --fuzzy --columns [name] | tui table | tui debug --keys "tab,type:gm,enter" | get selected.name
Notes
--bind focuses this search box from anywhere except a text field (for example
--bind / or
--bind ctrl+r). Esc clears the query; Esc again leaves the box. Enter submits the highlighted row of the list it filters.
Matching is a case-insensitive substring over every field by default.
--fuzzy uses the same matcher as
input list --fuzzy,
--case-sensitive respects case, and
--columns [name] matches only those columns.
Scope comes from position: a search box in the outer pipeline filters every list; one placed inside
tui split [...] or
tui box "name" [...] filters only the widgets in that container.