tui select for viewers

Add a radio list of items, or a checkbox list with --multi.

built-in

> tui select {flags} (items)

--display, -d {oneof<string, closure(any)>} : Column or closure that produces each item's label.

: Column or closure that produces each item's label. --index, -i : Select item indexes instead of items.

: Select item indexes instead of items. --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

: Start with this widget focused. --data {any} : Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.

: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's. --from {string} : Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.

: Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget. --on-select {closure(any)} : Hook run when the highlighted row changes; receives the state record.

: Hook run when the highlighted row changes; receives the state record. --multi, -m : Space toggles rows; the selection is the checked rows.

items : Items to choose from. Defaults to the widget's data rows.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Pick one of three options

> tui select [ small medium large ] | tui debug -- keys [ down enter ] | get selected

Check several files by name

> ls | tui select -- multi -- display name | tui run | get selected.name

Items come from the list argument, from --data , or from the pipeline. Up/Down move, Space checks (with --multi ), Enter submits the chosen item(s); --index submits positions instead.