tui split for viewers
Lay out child widgets side by side (or stacked with --vertical) with draggable dividers.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui split {flags} (children)
Flags
--vertical, -v: Stack children top to bottom.
--sizes, -s {list<any>}: One size per child: cells, "30%", "1fr", "min:N", "max:N".
--ratio, -r {int}: Percent of space for the first child; the rest share the remainder.
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
Parameters
children: Widgets to arrange, e.g. [(tui table) (tui preview)].
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
Table on the left, file preview on the right
> ls | tui split --sizes [40% 1fr] [(tui table --columns [name size]) (tui preview)] | tui run
A fixed 30-cell sidebar
> ls | tui split --sizes [30 1fr] [(tui tree --walk) (tui preview)] | tui run
Two tables with their own rows
> tui split [(ls | tui table) (ps | tui table)] | tui run
Notes
Children are
tui values built in parentheses:
tui split [(tui table) (tui preview)]. A child can carry its own rows:
[(ls | tui table) (ps | tui table)]. Splits nest.
--sizes gives one size per child: an int is cells (
20),
"30%" a share of the split,
"1fr" a share of what is left (
"2fr" twice as much),
"min:10" /
"max:40" bounds. Missing entries are
1fr.
--ratio 60 is shorthand for
--sizes [60% 1fr]. Drag a divider with the mouse, or Tab to the split and use arrows/hjkl for 1% steps.