tui split for viewers

Lay out child widgets side by side (or stacked with --vertical) with draggable dividers.

built-in

> tui split {flags} (children)

--vertical, -v : Stack children top to bottom.

: Stack children top to bottom. --sizes, -s {list<any>} : One size per child: cells, "30%", "1fr", "min:N", "max:N".

: One size per child: cells, "30%", "1fr", "min:N", "max:N". --ratio, -r {int} : Percent of space for the first child; the rest share the remainder.

: Percent of space for the first child; the rest share the remainder. --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

children : Widgets to arrange, e.g. [(tui table) (tui preview)].

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Table on the left, file preview on the right

> ls | tui split -- sizes [ 40 % 1fr ] [( tui table -- columns [ name size ]) ( tui preview )] | tui run

A fixed 30-cell sidebar

> ls | tui split -- sizes [ 30 1fr ] [( tui tree -- walk ) ( tui preview )] | tui run

Two tables with their own rows

> tui split [( ls | tui table ) ( ps | tui table )] | tui run

Children are tui values built in parentheses: tui split [(tui table) (tui preview)] . A child can carry its own rows: [(ls | tui table) (ps | tui table)] . Splits nest.