tui tab for viewers

Group widgets as a page in the tab bar.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> tui tab {flags} (title) (children)

Flags

  • --id {string}: Widget id.
  • --focus: Start with this widget focused.

Parameters

  • title: Tab title.
  • children: Widgets on this tab, e.g. [(tui table) (tui preview)].

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtui
tuitui
anytui

Examples

The same rows as a table and as a tree, on two tabs

> ls | tui tab "table" [(tui table)] | tui tab "tree" [(tui tree --walk)] | tui run

Notes

Each tui tab in the outer pipeline is a page and the tab bar shows whenever any exists. Click a tab, press 1-9, or use [ ] / Ctrl+Tab to switch. Chrome (title, menu, search, status) stays visible on every page.

Tabs cannot be nested; for a titled box inside a split use tui box.

Children are tui values built in parentheses: tui tab "files" [(tui table) (tui preview)].