tui tab for viewers

Group widgets as a page in the tab bar.

built-in

> tui tab {flags} (title) (children)

--id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

title : Tab title.

: Tab title. children : Widgets on this tab, e.g. [(tui table) (tui preview)].

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

The same rows as a table and as a tree, on two tabs

> ls | tui tab "table" [( tui table )] | tui tab "tree" [( tui tree -- walk )] | tui run

Each tui tab in the outer pipeline is a page and the tab bar shows whenever any exists. Click a tab, press 1-9, or use [ ] / Ctrl+Tab to switch. Chrome (title, menu, search, status) stays visible on every page.

Tabs cannot be nested; for a titled box inside a split use tui box .