tui tab for viewers
Group widgets as a page in the tab bar.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui tab {flags} (title) (children)
Flags
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
Parameters
title: Tab title.
children: Widgets on this tab, e.g. [(tui table) (tui preview)].
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
The same rows as a table and as a tree, on two tabs
> ls | tui tab "table" [(tui table)] | tui tab "tree" [(tui tree --walk)] | tui run
Notes
Each
tui tab in the outer pipeline is a page and the tab bar shows whenever any exists. Click a tab, press 1-9, or use
[
] / Ctrl+Tab to switch. Chrome (title, menu, search, status) stays visible on every page.
Tabs cannot be nested; for a titled box inside a split use
tui box.
Children are
tui values built in parentheses:
tui tab "files" [(tui table) (tui preview)].