tui table for viewers
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui table {flags} (source)
Flags
--columns {list<string>}: Columns to show. Defaults to the columns of the input table.
--capture-keys: A chord pressed on the focused table becomes the filter query.
--index, -i: Select row indexes instead of rows.
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
--data {any}: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.
--from {string}: Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.
--on-select {closure(any)}: Hook run when the highlighted row changes; receives the state record.
--multi, -m: Space toggles rows; the selection is the checked rows.
Parameters
source: Closure over the --from row whose output is this table's rows.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
Show a small table and pick a row
> [{name: foo, size: 1}, {name: bar, size: 2}] | tui table --columns [name size] | tui debug --keys down,enter | get selected.name
Check several rows and submit them
> [a b c] | tui table --multi | tui debug --keys [space down space enter] | get selected
A detail table driven by a tree
> ls | tui split [(tui tree --walk) (tui table --from tree-0 {|node| ls $node.name })] | tui run
Keybinding explorer: press a chord to filter
> $env.config.keybindings | tui table --capture-keys --columns [name modifier keycode] | tui run
Notes
Up/Down, j/k, PageUp/PageDown, Home/End, and mouse wheel move the selection. Enter submits the current row (
--index submits its index). With
--multi, Space checks rows and the selection is the checked rows. A
tui search widget filters rows as you type. Streams append while the TUI runs (oldest rows drop after 10,000).
--data gives this table its own rows;
--from <id> with a closure makes it a detail view of another widget's highlighted row:
tui table --from tree-0 {|node| ls $node.name }.
--on-select runs a hook whenever the highlight moves.
--capture-keys turns a chord pressed on the focused table (for example Ctrl+R) into the filter query, so a keybinding table filters to bindings that match that chord. Rows with
modifier/
keycode fields match reedline-style chords.