tui table for viewers

Add a navigable table. Pipeline rows become the rows; scalars show as one `item` column.

built-in

> tui table {flags} (source)

--columns {list<string>} : Columns to show. Defaults to the columns of the input table.

: Columns to show. Defaults to the columns of the input table. --capture-keys : A chord pressed on the focused table becomes the filter query.

: A chord pressed on the focused table becomes the filter query. --index, -i : Select row indexes instead of rows.

: Select row indexes instead of rows. --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

: Start with this widget focused. --data {any} : Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.

: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's. --from {string} : Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.

: Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget. --on-select {closure(any)} : Hook run when the highlighted row changes; receives the state record.

: Hook run when the highlighted row changes; receives the state record. --multi, -m : Space toggles rows; the selection is the checked rows.

source : Closure over the --from row whose output is this table's rows.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Show a small table and pick a row

> [{ name : foo , size: 1 }, { name : bar , size: 2 }] | tui table -- columns [ name size ] | tui debug -- keys down , enter | get selected.name

Check several rows and submit them

> [ a b c ] | tui table -- multi | tui debug -- keys [ space down space enter ] | get selected

A detail table driven by a tree

> ls | tui split [( tui tree -- walk ) ( tui table -- from tree-0 {| node | ls $node.name })] | tui run

Keybinding explorer: press a chord to filter

> $env .config.keybindings | tui table -- capture-keys -- columns [ name modifier keycode ] | tui run

Up/Down, j/k, PageUp/PageDown, Home/End, and mouse wheel move the selection. Enter submits the current row ( --index submits its index). With --multi , Space checks rows and the selection is the checked rows. A tui search widget filters rows as you type. Streams append while the TUI runs (oldest rows drop after 10,000).

--data gives this table its own rows; --from <id> with a closure makes it a detail view of another widget's highlighted row: tui table --from tree-0 {|node| ls $node.name } . --on-select runs a hook whenever the highlight moves.