tui textbox for viewers
Add an editable text field. Tab to focus it, then type.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui textbox {flags}
Flags
--placeholder {string}: Shown when empty.
--value {string}: Initial text.
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
Type into a text box and submit (headless)
> tui textbox --placeholder "name" | tui debug --keys "type:Ada,enter" | get selected
Notes
While focused, q is a character, Esc leaves the field, Enter submits the TUI with the text as
selected. The text is also returned under
values keyed by widget id.