tui textbox for viewers

Add an editable text field. Tab to focus it, then type.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> tui textbox {flags}

Flags

  • --placeholder {string}: Shown when empty.
  • --value {string}: Initial text.
  • --id {string}: Widget id.
  • --focus: Start with this widget focused.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtui
tuitui
anytui

Examples

Type into a text box and submit (headless)

> tui textbox --placeholder "name" | tui debug --keys "type:Ada,enter" | get selected

Notes

While focused, q is a character, Esc leaves the field, Enter submits the TUI with the text as selected. The text is also returned under values keyed by widget id.