tui textbox for viewers

Add an editable text field. Tab to focus it, then type.

built-in

> tui textbox {flags}

--placeholder {string} : Shown when empty.

: Shown when empty. --value {string} : Initial text.

: Initial text. --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Type into a text box and submit (headless)

> tui textbox -- placeholder "name" | tui debug -- keys "type:Ada,enter" | get selected