tui tree for viewers
Add a tree for nested records or a directory walk.
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> tui tree {flags} (source)
Flags
--walk: Expand directories on disk when a node is opened.
--column {string}: Path/name column (default name).
--id {string}: Widget id.
--focus: Start with this widget focused.
--data {any}: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.
--from {string}: Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.
--on-select {closure(any)}: Hook run when the highlighted row changes; receives the state record.
--multi, -m: Space toggles rows; the selection is the checked rows.
Parameters
source: Closure over the --from row whose output is this tree's data.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|tui
|tui
|tui
|any
|tui
Examples
Nested record as a tree
> {a: {b: 1, c: 2}, d: [3, 4]} | tui tree | tui debug | get screen
Directory walk next to a preview
> ls | tui split [(tui tree --walk) (tui preview)] | tui run
Notes
Up/Down move. Right or l expands, Left or h collapses. Enter submits the selected node; with
--multi, Space checks nodes.
--walk treats
type == dir rows as folders and lists them on expand;
--column names the path column for that walk. A
tui preview or a
--from widget next to this tree follows the selected node.