tui tree for viewers

Add a tree for nested records or a directory walk.

built-in

> tui tree {flags} (source)

--walk : Expand directories on disk when a node is opened.

: Expand directories on disk when a node is opened. --column {string} : Path/name column (default name).

: Path/name column (default name). --id {string} : Widget id.

: Widget id. --focus : Start with this widget focused.

: Start with this widget focused. --data {any} : Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's.

: Data for this widget alone, instead of the outer pipeline's. --from {string} : Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget.

: Id of the table, tree, or select whose highlighted row drives this widget. --on-select {closure(any)} : Hook run when the highlighted row changes; receives the state record.

: Hook run when the highlighted row changes; receives the state record. --multi, -m : Space toggles rows; the selection is the checked rows.

source : Closure over the --from row whose output is this tree's data.

input output nothing tui tui tui any tui

Nested record as a tree

> { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 }, d : [ 3 , 4 ]} | tui tree | tui debug | get screen

Directory walk next to a preview

> ls | tui split [( tui tree -- walk ) ( tui preview )] | tui run