type for core

Give a name to a type annotation.

keyword

> type {flags} (name) (type)

name : Name of the type alias.

: Name of the type alias. type : Equals sign followed by a type, as written after : on a parameter.

input output nothing nothing

Name a record type and use it for a parameter and an output type.

> type Point = record<x: int , y: int> def shift [ p : Point ]: nothing -> Point { { x : ( $p.x + 1 ), y : $p.y } } ( shift { x : 1 , y : 2 }) .x 2

Build a type from another type alias.

> type Point = record<x: int , y: int> type Segment = record<from: Point , to: Point> def width [ s : Segment ]: nothing -> int { $s.to.x - $s.from.x } width { from : { x : 1 , y : 0 }, to : { x : 4 , y : 2 }} 3

Give a parameter of an aliased type a completer.

> type Color = string def paint [ color : Color @[ red green blue ]] { $"painting it ( $color )" } paint red painting it red

This command is a parser keyword. The parser replaces the name with its type wherever the name is used as a type: in parameters, input/output types, variable annotations and other types. The alias is visible from its definition to the end of the block.

A completer belongs to a parameter, not to its type, so type takes no @completer . Write it on the parameter instead, as in color: Color@[red green blue] .

type is reserved, so a custom command or alias can't be named type . To run an external type command, use ^type .

For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html