ulimit for platform

Set or get resource usage limits.

Signature

> ulimit {flags} (limit)

Flags

  • --soft, -S: Sets soft resource limit
  • --hard, -H: Sets hard resource limit
  • --all, -a: Prints all current limits
  • --core-size, -c: Maximum size of core files created
  • --data-size, -d: Maximum size of a process's data segment
  • --file-size, -f: Maximum size of files created by the shell
  • --file-descriptor-count, -n: Maximum number of open file descriptors
  • --stack-size, -s: Maximum stack size
  • --cpu-time, -t: Maximum amount of CPU time in seconds
  • --virtual-memory-size, -v: Maximum amount of virtual memory available to each process

Parameters

  • limit: Limit value.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

Print all current limits

> ulimit -a

Print specified limits

> ulimit --core-size --data-size --file-size

Set limit

> ulimit --core-size 102400

Set stack size soft limit

> ulimit -s -S 10240

Set virtual memory size hard limit

> ulimit -v -H 10240

Set core size limit to unlimited

> ulimit -c unlimited