ulimit for platform
Set or get resource usage limits.
Signature
> ulimit {flags} (limit)
Flags
--soft, -S: Sets soft resource limit
--hard, -H: Sets hard resource limit
--all, -a: Prints all current limits
--core-size, -c: Maximum size of core files created
--data-size, -d: Maximum size of a process's data segment
--file-size, -f: Maximum size of files created by the shell
--file-descriptor-count, -n: Maximum number of open file descriptors
--stack-size, -s: Maximum stack size
--cpu-time, -t: Maximum amount of CPU time in seconds
--virtual-memory-size, -v: Maximum amount of virtual memory available to each process
Parameters
limit: Limit value.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Print all current limits
> ulimit -a
Print specified limits
> ulimit --core-size --data-size --file-size
Set limit
> ulimit --core-size 102400
Set stack size soft limit
> ulimit -s -S 10240
Set virtual memory size hard limit
> ulimit -v -H 10240
Set core size limit to unlimited
> ulimit -c unlimited