union for filters

Returns a list of unique elements from both the input and the provided list.

Signature

> union {flags} (other)

Parameters

  • other: The other list to union with.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<any>
tabletable

Examples

Return the union of two lists

> [1 2 3 4] | union [3 4 5 6]
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
 3 4
 4 5
 5 6
╰───┴───╯

Union with duplicates in input

> [1 1 2 3] | union [2 3 4]
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
 3 4
╰───┴───╯

Union of two tables (dedup rows)

> [{a:1} {a:2}] | union [{a:2} {a:3}]
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
╰───┴───╯