union for filters

Returns a list of unique elements from both the input and the provided list.

> union {flags} (other)

other : The other list to union with.

input output list<any> list<any> table table

Return the union of two lists

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | union [ 3 4 5 6 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 4 │ │ 4 │ 5 │ │ 5 │ 6 │ ╰───┴───╯

Union with duplicates in input

> [ 1 1 2 3 ] | union [ 2 3 4 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Union of two tables (dedup rows)