uniq-by for filters

Return the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).

> uniq-by {flags} ...rest

--count, -c : Return a table containing the distinct input values together with their counts

--repeated, -d : Return the input values that occur more than once

--ignore-case, -i : Ignore differences in case when comparing input values

--unique, -u : Return the input values that occur once only

...rest : The column(s) to filter by.

input output table table list<any> list<any>

Get rows from table filtered by column uniqueness