uniq-by for filters
Return the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).
Signature
> uniq-by {flags} ...rest
Flags
--count, -c: Return a table containing the distinct input values together with their counts
--repeated, -d: Return the input values that occur more than once
--ignore-case, -i: Ignore differences in case when comparing input values
--unique, -u: Return the input values that occur once only
Parameters
...rest: The column(s) to filter by.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Get rows from table filtered by column uniqueness
> [[fruit count]; [apple 9] [apple 2] [pear 3] [orange 7]] | uniq-by fruit
╭───┬────────┬───────╮
│ # │ fruit │ count │
├───┼────────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ apple │ 9 │
│ 1 │ pear │ 3 │
│ 2 │ orange │ 7 │
╰───┴────────┴───────╯