update for filters

Update an existing column to have a new value.

> update {flags} (field) (replacement value)

field : The name of the column to update.

: The name of the column to update. replacement value : The new value to give the cell(s), or a closure to create the value.

input output record record table table list<any> list<any>

Update a column value

> { 'name' : 'nu' , 'stars' : 5 } | update name 'Nushell' ╭───────┬─────────╮ │ name │ Nushell │ │ stars │ 5 │ ╰───────┴─────────╯

Use a closure to alter each value in the 'authors' column to a single string

> [[ project , authors ]; [ 'nu' , [ 'Andrés' , 'JT' , 'Yehuda' ]]] | update authors {| row | $row.authors | str join ',' } ╭───┬─────────┬──────────────────╮ │ # │ project │ authors │ ├───┼─────────┼──────────────────┤ │ 0 │ nu │ Andrés , JT , Yehuda │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────────────────╯

Implicitly use the $in value in a closure to update 'authors'

> [[ project , authors ]; [ 'nu' , [ 'Andrés' , 'JT' , 'Yehuda' ]]] | update authors { str join ',' } ╭───┬─────────┬──────────────────╮ │ # │ project │ authors │ ├───┼─────────┼──────────────────┤ │ 0 │ nu │ Andrés , JT , Yehuda │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────────────────╯

Update a value at an index in a list

> [ 1 2 3 ] | update 1 4 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Use a closure to compute a new value at an index

> [ 1 2 3 ] | update 1 {| i | $i + 2 } ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

When updating a column, the closure will be run for each row, and the current row will be passed as the first argument. Referencing $in inside the closure will provide the value at the column for the current row.

When updating a specific index, the closure will instead be run once. The first argument to the closure and the $in value will both be the current value at the index.