update for filters

Update an existing column to have a new value.

Signature

> update {flags} (field) (replacement value)

Parameters

  • field: The name of the column to update.
  • replacement value: The new value to give the cell(s), or a closure to create the value.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordrecord
tabletable
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Update a column value

> {'name': 'nu', 'stars': 5} | update name 'Nushell'
╭───────┬─────────╮
 name Nushell
 stars 5
╰───────┴─────────╯

Use a closure to alter each value in the 'authors' column to a single string

> [[project, authors]; ['nu', ['Andrés', 'JT', 'Yehuda']]] | update authors {|row| $row.authors | str join ',' }
╭───┬─────────┬──────────────────╮
 # │ project │     authors      │
├───┼─────────┼──────────────────┤
 0 nu Andrés,JT,Yehuda
╰───┴─────────┴──────────────────╯

Implicitly use the $in value in a closure to update 'authors'

> [[project, authors]; ['nu', ['Andrés', 'JT', 'Yehuda']]] | update authors { str join ',' }
╭───┬─────────┬──────────────────╮
 # │ project │     authors      │
├───┼─────────┼──────────────────┤
 0 nu Andrés,JT,Yehuda
╰───┴─────────┴──────────────────╯

Update a value at an index in a list

> [1 2 3] | update 1 4
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 4
 2 3
╰───┴───╯

Use a closure to compute a new value at an index

> [1 2 3] | update 1 {|i| $i + 2 }
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 4
 2 3
╰───┴───╯

Notes

When updating a column, the closure will be run for each row, and the current row will be passed as the first argument. Referencing $in inside the closure will provide the value at the column for the current row.

When updating a specific index, the closure will instead be run once. The first argument to the closure and the $in value will both be the current value at the index.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
update cellsUpdate the table cells.built-in