url decode for strings

Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.

Signature

> url decode {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, url decode strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Decode a url with escape characters

> 'https://example.com/foo%20bar' | url decode
https://example.com/foo bar

Decode multiple urls with escape characters in list

> ['https://example.com/foo%20bar' 'https://example.com/a%3Eb' '%E4%B8%AD%E6%96%87%E5%AD%97/eng/12%2034'] | url decode
╭───┬─────────────────────────────╮
 0 https://example.com/foo bar
 1 https://example.com/a>b
 2 中文字/eng/12 34
╰───┴─────────────────────────────╯