url decode for strings
Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.
Signature
> url decode {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, url decode strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Decode a url with escape characters
> 'https://example.com/foo%20bar' | url decode
https://example.com/foo bar
Decode multiple urls with escape characters in list
> ['https://example.com/foo%20bar' 'https://example.com/a%3Eb' '%E4%B8%AD%E6%96%87%E5%AD%97/eng/12%2034'] | url decode
╭───┬─────────────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ https://example.com/foo bar │
│ 1 │ https://example.com/a>b │
│ 2 │ 中文字/eng/12 34 │
╰───┴─────────────────────────────╯