url join for network

Converts a record to url.

Signature

> url join {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordstring

Examples

Outputs a url representing the contents of this record, params and query fields must be equivalent

> {
        "scheme": "http",
        "username": "",
        "password": "",
        "host": "www.pixiv.net",
        "port": "",
        "path": "/member_illust.php",
        "query": "mode=medium&illust_id=99260204",
        "fragment": "",
        "params":
        {
            "mode": "medium",
            "illust_id": "99260204"
        }
    } | url join
http://www.pixiv.net/member_illust.php?mode=medium&illust_id=99260204

Outputs a url representing the contents of this record, "exploding" the list in params into multiple parameters

> {
        "scheme": "http",
        "username": "user",
        "password": "pwd",
        "host": "www.pixiv.net",
        "port": "1234",
        "params": {a: ["one", "two"], b: "three"},
        "fragment": ""
    } | url join
http://user:pwd@www.pixiv.net:1234?a=one&a=two&b=three

Outputs a url representing the contents of this record

> {
        "scheme": "http",
        "username": "user",
        "password": "pwd",
        "host": "www.pixiv.net",
        "port": "1234",
        "query": "test=a",
        "fragment": ""
    } | url join
http://user:pwd@www.pixiv.net:1234?test=a

Outputs a url representing the contents of this record

> {
        "scheme": "http",
        "host": "www.pixiv.net",
        "port": "1234",
        "path": "user",
        "fragment": "frag"
    } | url join
http://www.pixiv.net:1234/user#frag