url join for network

Converts a record to url.

> url join {flags}

input output record string

Outputs a url representing the contents of this record, params and query fields must be equivalent

> { "scheme" : "http" , "username" : "" , "password" : "" , "host" : "www.pixiv.net" , "port" : "" , "path" : "/member_illust.php" , "query" : "mode=medium&illust_id=99260204" , "fragment" : "" , "params" : { "mode" : "medium" , "illust_id" : "99260204" } } | url join http ://www.pixiv.net/member_illust.php?mode=medium&illust_id=99260204

Outputs a url representing the contents of this record, "exploding" the list in params into multiple parameters

> { "scheme" : "http" , "username" : "user" , "password" : "pwd" , "host" : "www.pixiv.net" , "port" : "1234" , "params" : { a : [ "one" , "two" ], b : "three" }, "fragment" : "" } | url join http ://user:pwd@www.pixiv.net:1234?a=one&a=two&b=three

Outputs a url representing the contents of this record

> { "scheme" : "http" , "username" : "user" , "password" : "pwd" , "host" : "www.pixiv.net" , "port" : "1234" , "query" : "test=a" , "fragment" : "" } | url join http ://user:pwd@www.pixiv.net:1234?test=a

