url split-query for network

Converts query string into table applying percent-decoding.

Signature

> url split-query {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringtable<key: string, value: string>

Examples

Outputs a table representing the contents of this query string

> "mode=normal&userid=31415" | url split-query
╭───┬────────┬────────╮
 # │  key   │ value  │
├───┼────────┼────────┤
 0 mode normal
 1 userid 31415
╰───┴────────┴────────╯

Outputs a table representing the contents of this query string, url-decoding the values

> "a=AT%26T&b=AT+T" | url split-query
╭───┬─────┬───────╮
 # │ key │ value │
├───┼─────┼───────┤
 0 a AT&T
 1 b AT T
╰───┴─────┴───────╯

Outputs a table representing the contents of this query string

> "a=one&a=two&b=three" | url split-query
╭───┬─────┬───────╮
 # │ key │ value │
├───┼─────┼───────┤
 0 a one
 1 a two
 2 b three
╰───┴─────┴───────╯