url split-query for network

Converts query string into table applying percent-decoding.

> url split-query {flags}

input output string table<key: string, value: string>

Outputs a table representing the contents of this query string

> "mode=normal&userid=31415" | url split-query ╭───┬────────┬────────╮ │ # │ key │ value │ ├───┼────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ mode │ normal │ │ 1 │ userid │ 31415 │ ╰───┴────────┴────────╯

Outputs a table representing the contents of this query string, url-decoding the values

> "a=AT%26T&b=AT+T" | url split-query ╭───┬─────┬───────╮ │ # │ key │ value │ ├───┼─────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ a │ AT&T │ │ 1 │ b │ AT T │ ╰───┴─────┴───────╯

Outputs a table representing the contents of this query string