use for core

Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.

Signature

> use {flags} (module) ...rest

Parameters

  • module: Module or module file (null for no-op).
  • ...rest: Which members of the module to import.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Define a custom command in a module and call it

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }; use spam foo; foo
foo

Define a custom command that participates in the environment in a module and call it

> module foo { export def --env bar [] { $env.FOO_BAR = "BAZ" } }; use foo bar; bar; $env.FOO_BAR
BAZ

Use a plain module name to import its definitions qualified by the module name

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def bar [] { "bar" } }; use spam; (spam foo) + (spam bar)
foobar

Specify * to use all definitions in a module

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def bar [] { "bar" } }; use spam *; (foo) + (bar)
foobar

To use commands with spaces, like subcommands, surround them with quotes

> module spam { export def 'foo bar' [] { "baz" } }; use spam 'foo bar'; foo bar
baz

To use multiple definitions from a module, wrap them in a list

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def 'foo bar' [] { "baz" } }; use spam ['foo', 'foo bar']; (foo) + (foo bar)
foobaz

Notes

See help std for the standard library module. See help modules to list all available modules.

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html