use for core

Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.

> use {flags} (module) ...rest

module : Module or module file ( null for no-op).

: Module or module file ( for no-op). ...rest : Which members of the module to import.

input output nothing nothing

Define a custom command in a module and call it

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }; use spam foo ; foo foo

Define a custom command that participates in the environment in a module and call it

> module foo { export def --env bar [] { $env .FOO_BAR = "BAZ" } }; use foo bar ; bar ; $env .FOO_BAR BAZ

Use a plain module name to import its definitions qualified by the module name

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def bar [] { "bar" } }; use spam ; ( spam foo ) + ( spam bar ) foobar

Specify * to use all definitions in a module

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def bar [] { "bar" } }; use spam * ; ( foo ) + ( bar ) foobar

To use commands with spaces, like subcommands, surround them with quotes

> module spam { export def 'foo bar' [] { "baz" } }; use spam 'foo bar' ; foo bar baz

To use multiple definitions from a module, wrap them in a list

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def 'foo bar' [] { "baz" } }; use spam [ 'foo' , 'foo bar' ]; ( foo ) + ( foo bar ) foobaz

See help std for the standard library module. See help modules to list all available modules.

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html