use for core
Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.
Signature
> use {flags} (module) ...rest
Parameters
module: Module or module file (
nullfor no-op).
...rest: Which members of the module to import.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Define a custom command in a module and call it
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }; use spam foo; foo
foo
Define a custom command that participates in the environment in a module and call it
> module foo { export def --env bar [] { $env.FOO_BAR = "BAZ" } }; use foo bar; bar; $env.FOO_BAR
BAZ
Use a plain module name to import its definitions qualified by the module name
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def bar [] { "bar" } }; use spam; (spam foo) + (spam bar)
foobar
Specify * to use all definitions in a module
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def bar [] { "bar" } }; use spam *; (foo) + (bar)
foobar
To use commands with spaces, like subcommands, surround them with quotes
> module spam { export def 'foo bar' [] { "baz" } }; use spam 'foo bar'; foo bar
baz
To use multiple definitions from a module, wrap them in a list
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" }; export def 'foo bar' [] { "baz" } }; use spam ['foo', 'foo bar']; (foo) + (foo bar)
foobaz
Notes
See
help std for the standard library module. See
help modules to list all available modules.
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html