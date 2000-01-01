values for filters

Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.

> values {flags}

input output record list<any> table list<any>

Get the values from the record (produce a list)

> { mode : normal userid:31415 } | values ╭───┬────────╮ │ 0 │ normal │ │ 1 │ 31415 │ ╰───┴────────╯

Values are ordered by the column order of the record

> { f : 250 g : 191 c : 128 d : 1024 e : 2000 a : 16 b : 32 } | values ╭───┬──────╮ │ 0 │ 250 │ │ 1 │ 191 │ │ 2 │ 128 │ │ 3 │ 1024 │ │ 4 │ 2000 │ │ 5 │ 16 │ │ 6 │ 32 │ ╰───┴──────╯

Get the values from the table (produce a list of lists)

> [[ name meaning ]; [ ls list ] [ mv move ] [ cd 'change directory' ]] | values ╭───┬──────────────────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ ls │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ mv │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ cd │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬──────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ list │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ move │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ change directory │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────────────╯ │ ╰───┴──────────────────────────╯