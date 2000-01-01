values for filters

Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.

Signature

> values {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordlist<any>
tablelist<any>

Examples

Get the values from the record (produce a list)

> { mode:normal userid:31415 } | values
╭───┬────────╮
 0 normal
 1  31415
╰───┴────────╯

Values are ordered by the column order of the record

> { f:250 g:191 c:128 d:1024 e:2000 a:16 b:32 } | values
╭───┬──────╮
 0  250
 1  191
 2  128
 3 1024
 4 2000
 5   16
 6   32
╰───┴──────╯

Get the values from the table (produce a list of lists)

> [[name meaning]; [ls list] [mv move] [cd 'change directory']] | values
╭───┬──────────────────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬────╮
 0 ls
 1 mv
 2 cd
 ╰───┴────╯
 1 ╭───┬──────────────────╮
 0 list
 1 move
 2 change directory
 ╰───┴──────────────────╯
╰───┴──────────────────────────╯

Notes

This is a counterpart to columns, which produces a list of columns' names.