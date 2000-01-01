values for filters
Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.
Signature
> values {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|list<any>
|table
|list<any>
Examples
Get the values from the record (produce a list)
> { mode:normal userid:31415 } | values
╭───┬────────╮
│ 0 │ normal │
│ 1 │ 31415 │
╰───┴────────╯
Values are ordered by the column order of the record
> { f:250 g:191 c:128 d:1024 e:2000 a:16 b:32 } | values
╭───┬──────╮
│ 0 │ 250 │
│ 1 │ 191 │
│ 2 │ 128 │
│ 3 │ 1024 │
│ 4 │ 2000 │
│ 5 │ 16 │
│ 6 │ 32 │
╰───┴──────╯
Get the values from the table (produce a list of lists)
> [[name meaning]; [ls list] [mv move] [cd 'change directory']] | values
╭───┬──────────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ ls │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ mv │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ cd │ │
│ │ ╰───┴────╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬──────────────────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ list │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ move │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ change directory │ │
│ │ ╰───┴──────────────────╯ │
╰───┴──────────────────────────╯
Notes
This is a counterpart to
columns, which produces a list of columns' names.