view ir for debug

View the compiled IR code for a block of code.

> view ir {flags} (target)

--json, -j : Dump the raw block data as JSON (unstable).

: Dump the raw block data as JSON (unstable). --decl-id, -d : Integer is a declaration ID rather than a block ID.

target : The name or block to view compiled code for.

input output nothing string

The target can be a closure, the name of a custom command, or an internal block ID. Closure literals within IR dumps often reference the block by ID (e.g. closure(3231) ), so this provides an easy way to read the IR of any embedded closures.