view source for debug

View a block, module, or a definition.

> view source {flags} (item)

item : Name or block to view.

input output nothing string

View the source of a code block

> let abc = {|| echo 'hi' }; view source $abc {|| echo 'hi' }

View the source of a custom command

> def hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }; view source hi def hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }

View the source of a custom command, which participates in the caller environment

> def --env foo [] { $env .BAR = 'BAZ' }; view source foo def foo [] { $env .BAR = 'BAZ' }

View the source of a custom command with flags and arguments

> def test [ a ?: any -- b : int ... rest : string ] { echo 'test' }; view source test def test [ a ?: any -- b : int ... rest : string ] { echo 'test' }

View the source of a module

> module mod-foo { export-env { $env .FOO_ENV = 'BAZ' } }; view source mod-foo export-env { $env .FOO_ENV = 'BAZ' }

View the source of an alias