view source for debug

View a block, module, or a definition.

Signature

> view source {flags} (item)

Parameters

  • item: Name or block to view.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Examples

View the source of a code block

> let abc = {|| echo 'hi' }; view source $abc
{|| echo 'hi' }

View the source of a custom command

> def hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }; view source hi
def hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }

View the source of a custom command, which participates in the caller environment

> def --env foo [] { $env.BAR = 'BAZ' }; view source foo
def foo [] { $env.BAR = 'BAZ' }

View the source of a custom command with flags and arguments

> def test [a?:any --b:int ...rest:string] { echo 'test' }; view source test
def test [ a?: any --b: int ...rest: string] { echo 'test' }

View the source of a module

> module mod-foo { export-env { $env.FOO_ENV = 'BAZ' } }; view source mod-foo
 export-env { $env.FOO_ENV = 'BAZ' }

View the source of an alias

> alias hello = echo hi; view source hello
echo hi