view source for debug
View a block, module, or a definition.
Signature
> view source {flags} (item)
Parameters
item: Name or block to view.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Examples
View the source of a code block
> let abc = {|| echo 'hi' }; view source $abc
{|| echo 'hi' }
View the source of a custom command
> def hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }; view source hi
def hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }
View the source of a custom command, which participates in the caller environment
> def --env foo [] { $env.BAR = 'BAZ' }; view source foo
def foo [] { $env.BAR = 'BAZ' }
View the source of a custom command with flags and arguments
> def test [a?:any --b:int ...rest:string] { echo 'test' }; view source test
def test [ a?: any --b: int ...rest: string] { echo 'test' }
View the source of a module
> module mod-foo { export-env { $env.FOO_ENV = 'BAZ' } }; view source mod-foo
export-env { $env.FOO_ENV = 'BAZ' }
View the source of an alias
> alias hello = echo hi; view source hello
echo hi