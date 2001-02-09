Environment
A common task in a shell is to control the environment that external applications will use. This is often done automatically, as the environment is packaged up and given to the external application as it launches. Sometimes, though, we want to have more precise control over what environment variables an application sees.
You can see the current environment variables in the $env variable:
$env | table -e
# => ╭──────────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ │ ╭──────┬────────────────────────────────╮ │
# => │ ENV_CONVERSIONS │ │ │ ╭─────────────┬──────────────╮ │ │
# => │ │ │ PATH │ │ from_string │ <Closure 32> │ │ │
# => │ │ │ │ │ to_string │ <Closure 34> │ │ │
# => │ │ │ │ ╰─────────────┴──────────────╯ │ │
# => │ │ │ │ ╭─────────────┬──────────────╮ │ │
# => │ │ │ Path │ │ from_string │ <Closure 36> │ │ │
# => │ │ │ │ │ to_string │ <Closure 38> │ │ │
# => │ │ │ │ ╰─────────────┴──────────────╯ │ │
# => │ │ ╰──────┴────────────────────────────────╯ │
# => │ HOME │ /Users/jelle │
# => │ LSCOLORS │ GxFxCxDxBxegedabagaced │
# => | ... | ... |
# => ╰──────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────╯
In Nushell, environment variables can be any value and have any type. You can see the type of an env variable with the describe command, for example:
$env.PROMPT_COMMAND | describe.
To send environment variables to external applications, the values will need to be converted to strings. See Environment variable conversions on how this works.
The environment is initially created from the Nu configuration files and from the environment that Nu is run inside of.
Setting Environment Variables
There are several ways to set an environment variable:
$env.VAR assignment
Using the
$env.VAR = "val" is the most straightforward method
$env.FOO = 'BAR'
So, if you want to extend the Windows
Path variable, for example, you could do that as follows.
$env.Path = ($env.Path | prepend 'C:\path\you\want\to\add')
Here we've prepended our folder to the existing folders in the Path, so it will have the highest priority. If you want to give it the lowest priority instead, you can use the
append command.
load-env
If you have more than one environment variable you'd like to set, you can use
load-env to create a table of name/value pairs and load multiple variables at the same time:
load-env { "BOB": "FOO", "JAY": "BAR" }
One-shot Environment Variables
These are defined to be active only temporarily for a duration of executing a code block. See Single-use environment variables for details.
Calling a Command Defined with
def --env
See Defining environment from custom commands for details.
Using Module's Exports
See Modules for details.
Reading Environment Variables
Individual environment variables are fields of a record that is stored in the
$env variable and can be read with
$env.VARIABLE:
$env.FOO
# => BAR
Sometimes, you may want to access an environmental variable which might be unset. Consider using the question mark operator to avoid an error:
$env.FOO | describe
# => Error: nu::shell::column_not_found
# =>
# => × Cannot find column
# => ╭─[entry #1:1:1]
# => 1 │ $env.FOO
# => · ──┬─ ─┬─
# => · │ ╰── cannot find column 'FOO'
# => · ╰── value originates here
# => ╰────
$env.FOO? | describe
# => nothing
$env.FOO? | default "BAR"
# => BAR
Alternatively, you can check for the presence of an environmental variable with
in:
$env.FOO
# => BAR
if "FOO" in $env {
echo $env.FOO
}
# => BAR
Case sensitivity
Nushell's
$env is case-insensitive, regardless of the OS. Although
$env behaves mostly like a record, it is special in that it ignores the case when reading or updating. This means, for example, you can use any of
$env.PATH,
$env.Path, or
$env.path, and they all work the same on any OS.
If you want to read
$env in a case-sensitive manner, use
$env | get --sensitive.
Scoping
When you set an environment variable, it will be available only in the current scope (the block you're in and any block inside of it).
Here is a small example to demonstrate the environment scoping:
$env.FOO = "BAR"
do {
$env.FOO = "BAZ"
$env.FOO == "BAZ"
}
# => true
$env.FOO == "BAR"
# => true
See also: Changing the Environment in a Custom Command.
Changing the Directory
A common task in a shell is to change the directory using the
cd command. In Nushell, calling
cd is equivalent to setting the
PWD environment variable. Therefore, it follows the same rules as other environment variables (for example, scoping).
Single-use Environment Variables
A common shorthand to set an environment variable once is available, inspired by Bash and others:
FOO=BAR $env.FOO
# => BAR
You can also use
with-env to do the same thing more explicitly:
with-env { FOO: BAR } { $env.FOO }
# => BAR
The
with-env command will temporarily set the environment variable to the value given (here: the variable "FOO" is given the value "BAR"). Once this is done, the block will run with this new environment variable set.
Permanent Environment Variables
You can also set environment variables at startup so they are available for the duration of Nushell running. To do this, set an environment variable inside the Nu configuration file.
For example:
# In config.nu
$env.FOO = 'BAR'
Environment Variable Conversions
You can set the
ENV_CONVERSIONS environment variable to convert other environment variables between a string and a value. For example, the default environment config includes conversion of PATH (and Path used on Windows) environment variables from a string to a list. After both
env.nu and
config.nu are loaded, any existing environment variable specified inside
ENV_CONVERSIONS will be translated according to its
from_string field into a value of any type. External tools require environment variables to be strings, therefore, any non-string environment variable needs to be converted first. The conversion of value -> string is set by the
to_string field of
ENV_CONVERSIONS and is done every time an external command is run.
Let's illustrate the conversions with an example. Put the following in your config.nu:
$env.ENV_CONVERSIONS = {
# ... you might have Path and PATH already there, add:
FOO : {
from_string: { |s| $s | split row '-' }
to_string: { |v| $v | str join '-' }
}
}
Now, within a Nushell instance:
with-env { FOO : 'a-b-c' } { nu } # runs Nushell with FOO env. var. set to 'a-b-c'
$env.FOO
# => 0 a
# => 1 b
# => 2 c
You can see the
$env.FOO is now a list in a new Nushell instance with the updated config. You can also test the conversion manually by
do $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS.FOO.from_string 'a-b-c'
Now, to test the conversion list -> string, run:
nu -c '$env.FOO'
# => a-b-c
Because
nu is an external program, Nushell translated the
[ a b c ] list according to
ENV_CONVERSIONS.FOO.to_string and passed it to the
nu process. Running commands with
nu -c does not load the config file, therefore the env conversion for
FOO is missing and it is displayed as a plain string -- this way we can verify the translation was successful. You can also run this step manually by
do $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS.FOO.to_string [a b c]
(Important! The environment conversion string -> value happens after the env.nu and config.nu are evaluated. All environment variables in env.nu and config.nu are still strings unless you set them manually to some other values.)
Removing Environment Variables
You can remove an environment variable only if it was set in the current scope via
hide-env:
$env.FOO = 'BAR'
# => ...
hide-env FOO
The hiding is also scoped which both allows you to remove an environment variable temporarily and prevents you from modifying a parent environment from within a child scope:
$env.FOO = 'BAR'
do {
hide-env FOO
# $env.FOO does not exist
}
$env.FOO
# => BAR