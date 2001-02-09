A common task in a shell is to control the environment that external applications will use. This is often done automatically, as the environment is packaged up and given to the external application as it launches. Sometimes, though, we want to have more precise control over what environment variables an application sees.

You can see the current environment variables in the $env variable:

$env | table - e # => ╭──────────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ │ ╭──────┬────────────────────────────────╮ │ # => │ ENV_CONVERSIONS │ │ │ ╭─────────────┬──────────────╮ │ │ # => │ │ │ PATH │ │ from_string │ <Closure 32> │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ to_string │ <Closure 34> │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╰─────────────┴──────────────╯ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╭─────────────┬──────────────╮ │ │ # => │ │ │ Path │ │ from_string │ <Closure 36> │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ to_string │ <Closure 38> │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╰─────────────┴──────────────╯ │ │ # => │ │ ╰──────┴────────────────────────────────╯ │ # => │ HOME │ /Users/jelle │ # => │ LSCOLORS │ GxFxCxDxBxegedabagaced │ # => | ... | ... | # => ╰──────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────╯

In Nushell, environment variables can be any value and have any type. You can see the type of an env variable with the describe command, for example: $env.PROMPT_COMMAND | describe .

To send environment variables to external applications, the values will need to be converted to strings. See Environment variable conversions on how this works.

The environment is initially created from the Nu configuration files and from the environment that Nu is run inside of.

There are several ways to set an environment variable:

Using the $env.VAR = "val" is the most straightforward method

$env .FOO = 'BAR'

So, if you want to extend the Windows Path variable, for example, you could do that as follows.

$env .Path = ( $env .Path | prepend 'C:\path\you\want\to\add' )

Here we've prepended our folder to the existing folders in the Path, so it will have the highest priority. If you want to give it the lowest priority instead, you can use the append command.

If you have more than one environment variable you'd like to set, you can use load-env to create a table of name/value pairs and load multiple variables at the same time:

load-env { "BOB" : "FOO" , "JAY" : "BAR" }

These are defined to be active only temporarily for a duration of executing a code block. See Single-use environment variables for details.

See Defining environment from custom commands for details.

See Modules for details.

Individual environment variables are fields of a record that is stored in the $env variable and can be read with $env.VARIABLE :

$env .FOO # => BAR

Sometimes, you may want to access an environmental variable which might be unset. Consider using the question mark operator to avoid an error:

$env .FOO | describe # => Error: nu::shell::column_not_found # => # => × Cannot find column # => ╭─[entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ $env.FOO # => · ──┬─ ─┬─ # => · │ ╰── cannot find column 'FOO' # => · ╰── value originates here # => ╰──── $env .FOO ? | describe # => nothing $env .FOO ? | default "BAR" # => BAR

Alternatively, you can check for the presence of an environmental variable with in :

$env .FOO # => BAR if "FOO" in $env { echo $env .FOO } # => BAR

Nushell's $env is case-insensitive, regardless of the OS. Although $env behaves mostly like a record, it is special in that it ignores the case when reading or updating. This means, for example, you can use any of $env.PATH , $env.Path , or $env.path , and they all work the same on any OS.

If you want to read $env in a case-sensitive manner, use $env | get --sensitive .

When you set an environment variable, it will be available only in the current scope (the block you're in and any block inside of it).

Here is a small example to demonstrate the environment scoping:

$env .FOO = "BAR" do { $env .FOO = "BAZ" $env .FOO == "BAZ" } # => true $env .FOO == "BAR" # => true

See also: Changing the Environment in a Custom Command.

A common task in a shell is to change the directory using the cd command. In Nushell, calling cd is equivalent to setting the PWD environment variable. Therefore, it follows the same rules as other environment variables (for example, scoping).

A common shorthand to set an environment variable once is available, inspired by Bash and others:

FOO = BAR $env .FOO # => BAR

You can also use with-env to do the same thing more explicitly:

with-env { FOO : BAR } { $env .FOO } # => BAR

The with-env command will temporarily set the environment variable to the value given (here: the variable "FOO" is given the value "BAR"). Once this is done, the block will run with this new environment variable set.

You can also set environment variables at startup so they are available for the duration of Nushell running. To do this, set an environment variable inside the Nu configuration file.

For example:

# In config.nu $env .FOO = 'BAR'

You can set the ENV_CONVERSIONS environment variable to convert other environment variables between a string and a value. For example, the default environment config includes conversion of PATH (and Path used on Windows) environment variables from a string to a list. After both env.nu and config.nu are loaded, any existing environment variable specified inside ENV_CONVERSIONS will be translated according to its from_string field into a value of any type. External tools require environment variables to be strings, therefore, any non-string environment variable needs to be converted first. The conversion of value -> string is set by the to_string field of ENV_CONVERSIONS and is done every time an external command is run.

Let's illustrate the conversions with an example. Put the following in your config.nu:

$env .ENV_CONVERSIONS = { # ... you might have Path and PATH already there, add: FOO : { from_string : { | s | $s | split row '-' } to_string : { | v | $v | str join '-' } } }

Now, within a Nushell instance:

with-env { FOO : 'a-b-c' } { nu } # runs Nushell with FOO env. var. set to 'a-b-c' $env .FOO # => 0 a # => 1 b # => 2 c

You can see the $env.FOO is now a list in a new Nushell instance with the updated config. You can also test the conversion manually by

do $env .ENV_CONVERSIONS.FOO.from_string 'a-b-c'

Now, to test the conversion list -> string, run:

nu - c '$env.FOO' # => a-b-c

Because nu is an external program, Nushell translated the [ a b c ] list according to ENV_CONVERSIONS.FOO.to_string and passed it to the nu process. Running commands with nu -c does not load the config file, therefore the env conversion for FOO is missing and it is displayed as a plain string -- this way we can verify the translation was successful. You can also run this step manually by do $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS.FOO.to_string [a b c]

(Important! The environment conversion string -> value happens after the env.nu and config.nu are evaluated. All environment variables in env.nu and config.nu are still strings unless you set them manually to some other values.)

You can remove an environment variable only if it was set in the current scope via hide-env :

$env .FOO = 'BAR' # => ... hide-env FOO

The hiding is also scoped which both allows you to remove an environment variable temporarily and prevents you from modifying a parent environment from within a child scope: