$env .config.color_config.separator = "#88b719" # this sets only the foreground color like PR #486

$env .config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = white # this sets only the foreground color in the original style

$env .config.color_config.header = { # this is like PR #489

fg : "#B01455" , # note, quotes are required on the values with hex colors

bg : "#ffb900" , # note, commas are not required, it could also be all on one line

attr : bli # note, there are no quotes around this value. it works with or without quotes

}

$env .config.color_config.date = "#75507B"

$env .config.color_config.filesize = "#729fcf"

$env .config.color_config.row_index = {

# note, that this is another way to set only the foreground, no need to specify bg and attr

fg : "#e50914"