Nu 的配色和主题

Nushell 界面的许多部分都可以定制它们的颜色。所有这些都可以在config.nu配置文件中设置。如果你在配置文件中看到 # 符号，这意味着它后面的文字被注释掉了。

表格边框

表格边框由 $env.config.table.mode 设置控制。它可以在运行时更改，也可以在 config.nu 文件中更改：

$env.config.table.mode = 'rounded'

$env.config.table.mode 的选项可以用 table --list 列出：

  • ascii_rounded
  • basic_compact
  • basic
  • compact_double
  • compact
  • default
  • dots
  • double
  • heavy
  • light
  • markdown
  • none
  • psql
  • reinforced
  • restructured
  • rounded
  • single
  • thin
  • with_love

示例：

$env.config.table.mode = 'rounded'
table --list | first 5
# => ╭───┬────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ basic          │
# => │ 1 │ compact        │
# => │ 2 │ compact_double │
# => │ 3 │ default        │
# => │ 4 │ heavy          │
# => ╰───┴────────────────╯

$env.config.table.mode = 'psql'
table --list | first 5
# =>  0 | basic
# =>  1 | compact
# =>  2 | compact_double
# =>  3 | default
# =>  4 | heavy

颜色配置

颜色配置在 $env.config.color_config 中定义。当前的配置可以用以下命令打印：

$env.config.color_config | sort

颜色和样式属性可以用多种替代格式声明。

  • r - 标准颜色红色的缩写
  • rb - 标准颜色红色的缩写，带有粗体属性
  • red - 标准颜色红色
  • red_bold - 带有粗体属性的标准颜色红色
  • "#ff0000" - "#hex" 格式的前景色红色（需要引号）
  • { fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b } - "完整 #hex" 格式：前景为红色，背景为蓝色的 "#hex" 格式，属性为粗体缩写。
  • {|x| 'yellow' } - 返回带有上述颜色表示之一的字符串的闭包
  • {|x| { fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b } } - 返回有效记录的闭包

属性

编码含义
l闪烁
b加粗
d暗淡
h隐藏
i斜体
r反转
s删除
u下划线
n
默认为无

"标准颜色"和缩写

代码名称
ggreen
gbgreen_bold
gugreen_underline
gigreen_italic
gdgreen_dimmed
grgreen_reverse
bg_gbg_green
lglight_green
lgblight_green_bold
lgulight_green_underline
lgilight_green_italic
lgdlight_green_dimmed
lgrlight_green_reverse
bg_lgbg_light_green
rred
rbred_bold
rured_underline
rired_italic
rdred_dimmed
rrred_reverse
bg_rbg_red
lrlight_red
lrblight_red_bold
lrulight_red_underline
lrilight_red_italic
lrdlight_red_dimmed
lrrlight_red_reverse
bg_lrbg_light_red
ublue
ubblue_bold
uublue_underline
uiblue_italic
udblue_dimmed
urblue_reverse
bg_ubg_blue
lulight_blue
lublight_blue_bold
luulight_blue_underline
luilight_blue_italic
ludlight_blue_dimmed
lurlight_blue_reverse
bg_lubg_light_blue
bblack
bbblack_bold
bublack_underline
biblack_italic
bdblack_dimmed
brblack_reverse
bg_bbg_black
ligrlight_gray
ligrblight_gray_bold
ligrulight_gray_underline
ligrilight_gray_italic
ligrdlight_gray_dimmed
ligrrlight_gray_reverse
bg_ligrbg_light_gray
yyellow
ybyellow_bold
yuyellow_underline
yiyellow_italic
ydyellow_dimmed
yryellow_reverse
bg_ybg_yellow
lylight_yellow
lyblight_yellow_bold
lyulight_yellow_underline
lyilight_yellow_italic
lydlight_yellow_dimmed
lyrlight_yellow_reverse
bg_lybg_light_yellow
ppurple
pbpurple_bold
pupurple_underline
pipurple_italic
pdpurple_dimmed
prpurple_reverse
bg_pbg_purple
lplight_purple
lpblight_purple_bold
lpulight_purple_underline
lpilight_purple_italic
lpdlight_purple_dimmed
lprlight_purple_reverse
bg_lpbg_light_purple
mmagenta
mbmagenta_bold
mumagenta_underline
mimagenta_italic
mdmagenta_dimmed
mrmagenta_reverse
bg_mbg_magenta
lmlight_magenta
lmblight_magenta_bold
lmulight_magenta_underline
lmilight_magenta_italic
lmdlight_magenta_dimmed
lmrlight_magenta_reverse
bg_lmbg_light_magenta
ccyan
cbcyan_bold
cucyan_underline
cicyan_italic
cdcyan_dimmed
crcyan_reverse
bg_cbg_cyan
lclight_cyan
lcblight_cyan_bold
lculight_cyan_underline
lcilight_cyan_italic
lcdlight_cyan_dimmed
lcrlight_cyan_reverse
bg_lcbg_light_cyan
wwhite
wbwhite_bold
wuwhite_underline
wiwhite_italic
wdwhite_dimmed
wrwhite_reverse
bg_wbg_white
dgrdark_gray
dgrbdark_gray_bold
dgrudark_gray_underline
dgridark_gray_italic
dgrddark_gray_dimmed
dgrrdark_gray_reverse
bg_dgrbg_dark_gray
defdefault
defbdefault_bold
defudefault_underline
defidefault_italic
defddefault_dimmed
defrdefault_reverse
bg_defbg_default

"#hex" 格式

"#hex" 格式是你通常看到的一种表示颜色的方式。它由简单的#字符以及后面的 6 个字符组成。前两个代表 红色，接下来两个代表 绿色，最后两个代表 蓝色。重要的是，这个字符串必须用引号包围，否则 Nushell 会认为它是一个被注释掉的字符串。

例子：红色的主要颜色是 "#ff0000" 或 "#FF0000"。字母的大写和小写没有区别。

这种 "#hex"格式允许我们为 Nushell 的不同部分指定 24 位真彩色调。

完整 "#hex" 格式

完整 "#hex"格式是对 "#hex" 格式的一种改进，但允许人们在一行中指定前景色、背景色和属性。

例如：{ fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b }

  • 前景色红色为 "#hex" 格式
  • 背景色蓝色为 "#hex" 格式
  • 属性为加粗的缩写形式

闭包

注意：闭包仅对表格输出执行。它们在其他上下文中不起作用，例如对于 shape_ 配置，当直接打印值时，或作为列表中的值时。

例如：

$env.config.color_config.filesize = {|x| if $x == 0b { 'dark_gray' } else if $x < 1mb { 'cyan' } else { 'blue' } }
$env.config.color_config.bool = {|x| if $x { 'green' } else { 'light_red' } }
{a:true,b:false,c:0mb,d:0.5mb,e:10mib}

打印

╭───┬───────────╮
 a true
 b false
 c 0 B
 d 488.3 KiB
 e 10.0 MiB
╰───┴───────────╯

其中 true 是绿色的，false 是浅红色的，0 B 是深灰色的，488.3 KiB 是青色的，10.0 MiB 是蓝色的。

原始值

原始值是像intstring这样的值。原始值和形状可以用上面看到的各种颜色符号来设置。

这是当前的原始值列表。并非所有这些都是可配置的。可配置的被标记为 *

原始值默认颜色可配置
any
binaryColor::White.normal()*
blockColor::White.normal()*
boolColor::White.normal()*
cellpathColor::White.normal()*
condition
custom
dateColor::White.normal()*
durationColor::White.normal()*
expression
filesizeColor::White.normal()*
floatColor::White.normal()*
glob
import
intColor::White.normal()*
listColor::White.normal()*
nothingColor::White.normal()*
number
operator
path
rangeColor::White.normal()*
recordColor::White.normal()*
signature
stringColor::White.normal()*
table
var
vardecl
variable

特殊的 "原始值"（不是真正的原始值，它们的存在仅仅是为了着色）

原始值默认颜色可配置
leading_trailing_space_bgColor::Rgb(128, 128, 128))*
headerColor::Green.bold()*
emptyColor::Blue.normal()*
row_indexColor::Green.bold()*
hintsColor::DarkGray.normal()*

下面是一个改变其中一些数值的小例子。

$env.config.color_config.separator = purple
$env.config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = "#ffffff"
$env.config.color_config.header = gb
$env.config.color_config.date = wd
$env.config.color_config.filesize = c
$env.config.color_config.row_index = cb
$env.config.color_config.bool = red
$env.config.color_config.int = green
$env.config.color_config.duration = blue_bold
$env.config.color_config.range = purple
$env.config.color_config.float = red
$env.config.color_config.string = white
$env.config.color_config.nothing = red
$env.config.color_config.binary = red
$env.config.color_config.cellpath = cyan
$env.config.color_config.hints = dark_gray

下面是另一个使用多种颜色语法的小例子，其中有一些注释：

$env.config.color_config.separator = "#88b719" # this sets only the foreground color like PR #486
$env.config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = white # this sets only the foreground color in the original style
$env.config.color_config.header = { # this is like PR #489
    fg: "#B01455", # note, quotes are required on the values with hex colors
    bg: "#ffb900", # note, commas are not required, it could also be all on one line
    attr: bli # note, there are no quotes around this value. it works with or without quotes
}
$env.config.color_config.date = "#75507B"
$env.config.color_config.filesize = "#729fcf"
$env.config.color_config.row_index = {
    # note, that this is another way to set only the foreground, no need to specify bg and attr
    fg: "#e50914"
}

Shape

如上所述，"形状" 是一个用来表示语法着色的术语。

下面是当前支持的平面形状列表：

形状默认样式可配置
shape_blockfg(Color::Blue).bold()*
shape_boolfg(Color::LightCyan)*
shape_custombold()*
shape_externalfg(Color::Cyan)*
shape_externalargfg(Color::Green).bold()*
shape_filepathfg(Color::Cyan)*
shape_flagfg(Color::Blue).bold()*
shape_floatfg(Color::Purple).bold()*
shape_garbagefg(Color::White).on(Color::Red).bold()*
shape_globpatternfg(Color::Cyan).bold()*
shape_intfg(Color::Purple).bold()*
shape_internalcallfg(Color::Cyan).bold()*
shape_listfg(Color::Cyan).bold()*
shape_literalfg(Color::Blue)*
shape_nothingfg(Color::LightCyan)*
shape_operatorfg(Color::Yellow)*
shape_pipefg(Color::Purple).bold()*
shape_rangefg(Color::Yellow).bold()*
shape_recordfg(Color::Cyan).bold()*
shape_signaturefg(Color::Green).bold()*
shape_stringfg(Color::Green)*
shape_string_interpolationfg(Color::Cyan).bold()*
shape_tablefg(Color::Blue).bold()*
shape_variablefg(Color::Purple)*

这里有一个小例子，说明如何对这些项目应用颜色。任何没有显示指定的都会被设置为默认的颜色。

$env.config.color_config.shape_garbage: { fg: "#FFFFFF" bg: "#FF0000" attr: b}
$env.config.color_config.shape_bool: green
$env.config.color_config.shape_int: { fg: "#0000ff" attr: b}

"提示"的配置和着色

Nushell 的提示符可以通过这些环境变量进行配置：

  • PROMPT_COMMAND: 为设置提示而执行的代码（块）
  • PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT: 为设置 RIGHT 提示而执行的代码（块）(参考 nu_scripts 里的 oh-my.nu)
  • PROMPT_INDICATOR = "〉": 提示后打印的标识（默认为">"类 Unicode 符号）
  • PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT = ": "
  • PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL = "v "
  • PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR = "::: "
  • render_right_prompt_on_last_line: 布尔值，用于启用或禁用在提示的最后一行呈现右提示

例如：对于一个简单的提示，我们可以这样做。注意PROMPT_COMMAND需要一个block而其他的需要一个string

$env.PROMPT_COMMAND = { $"(date now | format date '%m/%d/%Y %I:%M:%S%.3f'): (pwd | path basename)" }

如果你不喜欢默认的PROMPT_INDICATOR，你可以这样改变它：

$env.PROMPT_INDICATOR = "> "

如果你正在使用 starship，你很可能希望在提示的最后一行显示右提示，就像 zsh 或 fish 一样。你可以修改 config.nu 文件，只需将 render_right_prompt_on_last_line 设置为 true：

$env.config.render_right_prompt_on_last_line = true

提示的颜色由 PROMPT_COMMAND 中的 block 控制，在这里你可以编写自己的自定义提示。我们写了一个稍微花哨点的，有 git 状态的，位于 nu_scripts 仓库

瞬态提示符

如果你想为以前输入的命令显示不同的提示符，你可以使用 Nushell 的瞬态提示符功能。如果你的提示符有很多对于前几行来说没有必要显示的信息（例如时间和 Git 状态），这会很有用，因为你可以让前几行显示更短的提示符。

每个 PROMPT_* 变量都有一个相应的 TRANSIENT_PROMPT_* 变量，用于在显示过去的提示时更改该段：TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMANDTRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHTTRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATORTRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERTTRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMALTRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR。默认情况下，PROMPT_* 变量用于显示过去的提示。

例如，如果你想让过去的提示完全不显示左提示，只留下指示符，你可以使用：

$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND = ""

如果你想回到正常的左提示，你必须取消设置 TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND

hide-env TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND

LS_COLORS 命令的配色:LS_COLORS

Nushell 将尊重并使用 Mac、Linux 和 Windows 上的 LS_COLORS 环境变量设置。这个设置允许你在做ls时定义文件类型的颜色。例如，你可以让目录变成一种颜色，_.md markdown 文件一种颜色，_.toml 文件变成另一种颜色，等等。有很多方法可以给你的文件类型着色。

如果没有设置 LS_COLORS，Nushell 将默认使用内置的 LS_COLORS 设置，基于 8 位（扩展）ANSI 颜色。

理解 LS_COLORS

LS_COLORS 包含一个以冒号（:）分隔的记录列表，这些记录将文件类型和文件名映射到样式属性（selector=attributes）。

选择器可以是一个文件类型，如 di 表示“目录标识符”，或 *.nu 表示具有 .nu 文件扩展名的文件。

属性是一个以分号（;）分隔的数字列表。请注意，支持哪些属性和属性格式取决于你使用的终端。

  • 样式属性，如 0 正常，1 粗体，3 斜体，5 闪烁，
  • 前景色 30-3790-97
  • 背景色 40-47100-107
  • RGB 前景 前缀为 38;2，可选地后跟其他属性
  • RGB 背景 前缀为 48;2，可选地后跟其他属性

例如：

$env.LS_COLORS = "di=1;34:*.nu=3;33;46"：粗体目录，斜体黄色前景青色背景 *.nu 文件

$env.LS_COLORS = "di=48;2;200;0;0;5"：红色背景闪烁目录

vivid 主题

例如，你可以使用第三方工具 vivid，它在多个平台上运行，有许多已定义的主题，并从中生成 LS_COLORS 配置。

下载并解压二进制文件后，你可以使用它：

$env.LS_COLORS = (vivid generate molokai)

或使用备用主题：

$env.LS_COLORS = (vivid generate ayu)

你可以将此命令放入你的 Nushell 配置中，使其成为默认颜色。

主题

主题设计结合了上述所有的着色。这里有一个快速的例子，我们把它放在一起，以证明主题定制的能力。这是对我们在网络上看到的 base16 主题的一种转换。

使主题生效的关键是确保你在声明 let config =之前，在config.nu文件中指定你要使用的所有主题和颜色：

# let's define some colors

let base00 = "#181818" # Default Background
let base01 = "#282828" # Lighter Background (Used for status bars, line number and folding marks)
let base02 = "#383838" # Selection Background
let base03 = "#585858" # Comments, Invisibles, Line Highlighting
let base04 = "#b8b8b8" # Dark Foreground (Used for status bars)
let base05 = "#d8d8d8" # Default Foreground, Caret, Delimiters, Operators
let base06 = "#e8e8e8" # Light Foreground (Not often used)
let base07 = "#f8f8f8" # Light Background (Not often used)
let base08 = "#ab4642" # Variables, XML Tags, Markup Link Text, Markup Lists, Diff Deleted
let base09 = "#dc9656" # Integers, Boolean, Constants, XML Attributes, Markup Link Url
let base0a = "#f7ca88" # Classes, Markup Bold, Search Text Background
let base0b = "#a1b56c" # Strings, Inherited Class, Markup Code, Diff Inserted
let base0c = "#86c1b9" # Support, Regular Expressions, Escape Characters, Markup Quotes
let base0d = "#7cafc2" # Functions, Methods, Attribute IDs, Headings
let base0e = "#ba8baf" # Keywords, Storage, Selector, Markup Italic, Diff Changed
let base0f = "#a16946" # Deprecated, Opening/Closing Embedded Language Tags, e.g. <?php ?>

# we're creating a theme here that uses the colors we defined above.

let base16_theme = {
    separator: $base03
    leading_trailing_space_bg: $base04
    header: $base0b
    date: $base0e
    filesize: $base0d
    row_index: $base0c
    bool: $base08
    int: $base0b
    duration: $base08
    range: $base08
    float: $base08
    string: $base04
    nothing: $base08
    binary: $base08
    cellpath: $base08
    hints: dark_gray

    # shape_garbage: { fg: $base07 bg: $base08 attr: b } # base16 white on red
    # but i like the regular white on red for parse errors
    shape_garbage: { fg: "#FFFFFF" bg: "#FF0000" attr: b }
    shape_bool: $base0d
    shape_int: { fg: $base0e attr: b }
    shape_float: { fg: $base0e attr: b }
    shape_range: { fg: $base0a attr: b }
    shape_internalcall: { fg: $base0c attr: b }
    shape_external: $base0c
    shape_externalarg: { fg: $base0b attr: b }
    shape_literal: $base0d
    shape_operator: $base0a
    shape_signature: { fg: $base0b attr: b }
    shape_string: $base0b
    shape_filepath: $base0d
    shape_globpattern: { fg: $base0d attr: b }
    shape_variable: $base0e
    shape_flag: { fg: $base0d attr: b }
    shape_custom: { attr: b }
}

# now let's apply our regular config settings but also apply the "color_config:" theme that we specified above.

$env.config.animate_prompt: false
$env.config.color_config: $base16_theme # <-- this is the theme
$env.config.edit_mode: emacs # vi
$env.config.filesize_format: "b" # b, kb, kib, mb, mib, gb, gib, tb, tib, pb, pib, eb, eib, auto
$env.config.filesize_metric: true
$env.config.float_precision: 2
$env.config.footer_mode: always #always, never, number_of_rows, auto
$env.config.log_level: error
$env.config.max_history_size: 10000
$env.config.table_mode: rounded # basic, compact, compact_double, light, thin, with_love, rounded, reinforced, heavy, none, other
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring: true
$env.config.use_grid_icons: true
$env.config.use_ls_colors: true

如果你想在主题设计上火力全开，你需要把我在一开始提到的所有项目作为主题，包括LS_COLORS和提示。祝你好运!

在浅色背景终端上工作

Nushell 的标准库包含一个带有默认浅色和深色主题的 config 模块。 如果你在浅色背景的终端上工作，你可以很容易地应用浅色主题。

# in $nu.config-path
use std/config light-theme   # add this line to load the theme into scope

$env.config = {
  # ...
  color_config: (light_theme)   # if you want a light theme, replace `$dark_theme` to `$light_theme`
  # ...
}

你也可以加载深色主题。

# in $nu.config-path
use std/config dark-theme

$env.config = {
  # ...
  color_config: (dark_theme)
  # ...
}

辅助功能

在使用屏幕阅读器时，通常希望有最少的装饰。在这些情况下，可以通过以下选项禁用表格和错误的边框和其他装饰：

# in $nu.config-path
$env.config = {
  ...
  table: {
   ...
    mode: "none"
   ...
  }
  error_style: "plain"
  ...
}

行编辑器菜单（补全、历史、帮助…）

Reedline（Nu 的行编辑器）样式不使用 color_config 键。 相反，每个菜单都有自己的样式需要单独配置。 有关此内容的更多信息，请参阅专门介绍 Reedline 菜单配置的部分

