Nu 的配色和主题
Nushell 界面的许多部分都可以定制它们的颜色。所有这些都可以在
config.nu配置文件中设置。如果你在配置文件中看到
# 符号，这意味着它后面的文字被注释掉了。
表格边框
表格边框由
$env.config.table.mode 设置控制。它可以在运行时更改，也可以在
config.nu 文件中更改：
$env.config.table.mode = 'rounded'
$env.config.table.mode 的选项可以用
table --list 列出：
ascii_rounded
basic_compact
basic
compact_double
compact
default
dots
double
heavy
light
markdown
none
psql
reinforced
restructured
rounded
single
thin
with_love
示例：
$env.config.table.mode = 'rounded'
table --list | first 5
# => ╭───┬────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ basic │
# => │ 1 │ compact │
# => │ 2 │ compact_double │
# => │ 3 │ default │
# => │ 4 │ heavy │
# => ╰───┴────────────────╯
$env.config.table.mode = 'psql'
table --list | first 5
# => 0 | basic
# => 1 | compact
# => 2 | compact_double
# => 3 | default
# => 4 | heavy
颜色配置
颜色配置在
$env.config.color_config 中定义。当前的配置可以用以下命令打印：
$env.config.color_config | sort
颜色和样式属性可以用多种替代格式声明。
r- 标准颜色红色的缩写
rb- 标准颜色红色的缩写，带有粗体属性
red- 标准颜色红色
red_bold- 带有粗体属性的标准颜色红色
"#ff0000"- "#hex" 格式的前景色红色（需要引号）
{ fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b }- "完整 #hex" 格式：前景为红色，背景为蓝色的 "#hex" 格式，属性为粗体缩写。
{|x| 'yellow' }- 返回带有上述颜色表示之一的字符串的闭包
{|x| { fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b } }- 返回有效记录的闭包
属性
|编码
|含义
|l
|闪烁
|b
|加粗
|d
|暗淡
|h
|隐藏
|i
|斜体
|r
|反转
|s
|删除
|u
|下划线
|n
|无
|默认为无
"标准颜色"和缩写
|代码
|名称
g
green
gb
green_bold
gu
green_underline
gi
green_italic
gd
green_dimmed
gr
green_reverse
bg_g
bg_green
lg
light_green
lgb
light_green_bold
lgu
light_green_underline
lgi
light_green_italic
lgd
light_green_dimmed
lgr
light_green_reverse
bg_lg
bg_light_green
r
red
rb
red_bold
ru
red_underline
ri
red_italic
rd
red_dimmed
rr
red_reverse
bg_r
bg_red
lr
light_red
lrb
light_red_bold
lru
light_red_underline
lri
light_red_italic
lrd
light_red_dimmed
lrr
light_red_reverse
bg_lr
bg_light_red
u
blue
ub
blue_bold
uu
blue_underline
ui
blue_italic
ud
blue_dimmed
ur
blue_reverse
bg_u
bg_blue
lu
light_blue
lub
light_blue_bold
luu
light_blue_underline
lui
light_blue_italic
lud
light_blue_dimmed
lur
light_blue_reverse
bg_lu
bg_light_blue
b
black
bb
black_bold
bu
black_underline
bi
black_italic
bd
black_dimmed
br
black_reverse
bg_b
bg_black
ligr
light_gray
ligrb
light_gray_bold
ligru
light_gray_underline
ligri
light_gray_italic
ligrd
light_gray_dimmed
ligrr
light_gray_reverse
bg_ligr
bg_light_gray
y
yellow
yb
yellow_bold
yu
yellow_underline
yi
yellow_italic
yd
yellow_dimmed
yr
yellow_reverse
bg_y
bg_yellow
ly
light_yellow
lyb
light_yellow_bold
lyu
light_yellow_underline
lyi
light_yellow_italic
lyd
light_yellow_dimmed
lyr
light_yellow_reverse
bg_ly
bg_light_yellow
p
purple
pb
purple_bold
pu
purple_underline
pi
purple_italic
pd
purple_dimmed
pr
purple_reverse
bg_p
bg_purple
lp
light_purple
lpb
light_purple_bold
lpu
light_purple_underline
lpi
light_purple_italic
lpd
light_purple_dimmed
lpr
light_purple_reverse
bg_lp
bg_light_purple
m
magenta
mb
magenta_bold
mu
magenta_underline
mi
magenta_italic
md
magenta_dimmed
mr
magenta_reverse
bg_m
bg_magenta
lm
light_magenta
lmb
light_magenta_bold
lmu
light_magenta_underline
lmi
light_magenta_italic
lmd
light_magenta_dimmed
lmr
light_magenta_reverse
bg_lm
bg_light_magenta
c
cyan
cb
cyan_bold
cu
cyan_underline
ci
cyan_italic
cd
cyan_dimmed
cr
cyan_reverse
bg_c
bg_cyan
lc
light_cyan
lcb
light_cyan_bold
lcu
light_cyan_underline
lci
light_cyan_italic
lcd
light_cyan_dimmed
lcr
light_cyan_reverse
bg_lc
bg_light_cyan
w
white
wb
white_bold
wu
white_underline
wi
white_italic
wd
white_dimmed
wr
white_reverse
bg_w
bg_white
dgr
dark_gray
dgrb
dark_gray_bold
dgru
dark_gray_underline
dgri
dark_gray_italic
dgrd
dark_gray_dimmed
dgrr
dark_gray_reverse
bg_dgr
bg_dark_gray
def
default
defb
default_bold
defu
default_underline
defi
default_italic
defd
default_dimmed
defr
default_reverse
bg_def
bg_default
"#hex" 格式
"#hex" 格式是你通常看到的一种表示颜色的方式。它由简单的
#字符以及后面的 6 个字符组成。前两个代表
红色，接下来两个代表
绿色，最后两个代表
蓝色。重要的是，这个字符串必须用引号包围，否则 Nushell 会认为它是一个被注释掉的字符串。
例子：红色的主要颜色是 "#ff0000" 或 "#FF0000"。字母的大写和小写没有区别。
这种
"#hex"格式允许我们为 Nushell 的不同部分指定 24 位真彩色调。
完整
"#hex" 格式
完整 "#hex"格式是对
"#hex" 格式的一种改进，但允许人们在一行中指定前景色、背景色和属性。
例如：
{ fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b }
- 前景色红色为 "#hex" 格式
- 背景色蓝色为 "#hex" 格式
- 属性为加粗的缩写形式
闭包
注意：闭包仅对表格输出执行。它们在其他上下文中不起作用，例如对于
shape_ 配置，当直接打印值时，或作为列表中的值时。
例如：
$env.config.color_config.filesize = {|x| if $x == 0b { 'dark_gray' } else if $x < 1mb { 'cyan' } else { 'blue' } }
$env.config.color_config.bool = {|x| if $x { 'green' } else { 'light_red' } }
{a:true,b:false,c:0mb,d:0.5mb,e:10mib}
打印
╭───┬───────────╮
│ a │ true │
│ b │ false │
│ c │ 0 B │
│ d │ 488.3 KiB │
│ e │ 10.0 MiB │
╰───┴───────────╯
其中
true 是绿色的，
false 是浅红色的，
0 B 是深灰色的，
488.3 KiB 是青色的，
10.0 MiB 是蓝色的。
原始值
原始值是像
int和
string这样的值。原始值和形状可以用上面看到的各种颜色符号来设置。
这是当前的原始值列表。并非所有这些都是可配置的。可配置的被标记为
*。
|原始值
|默认颜色
|可配置
any
binary
|Color::White.normal()
|*
block
|Color::White.normal()
|*
bool
|Color::White.normal()
|*
cellpath
|Color::White.normal()
|*
condition
custom
date
|Color::White.normal()
|*
duration
|Color::White.normal()
|*
expression
filesize
|Color::White.normal()
|*
float
|Color::White.normal()
|*
glob
import
int
|Color::White.normal()
|*
list
|Color::White.normal()
|*
nothing
|Color::White.normal()
|*
number
operator
path
range
|Color::White.normal()
|*
record
|Color::White.normal()
|*
signature
string
|Color::White.normal()
|*
table
var
vardecl
variable
特殊的 "原始值"（不是真正的原始值，它们的存在仅仅是为了着色）
|原始值
|默认颜色
|可配置
leading_trailing_space_bg
|Color::Rgb(128, 128, 128))
|*
header
|Color::Green.bold()
|*
empty
|Color::Blue.normal()
|*
row_index
|Color::Green.bold()
|*
hints
|Color::DarkGray.normal()
|*
下面是一个改变其中一些数值的小例子。
$env.config.color_config.separator = purple
$env.config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = "#ffffff"
$env.config.color_config.header = gb
$env.config.color_config.date = wd
$env.config.color_config.filesize = c
$env.config.color_config.row_index = cb
$env.config.color_config.bool = red
$env.config.color_config.int = green
$env.config.color_config.duration = blue_bold
$env.config.color_config.range = purple
$env.config.color_config.float = red
$env.config.color_config.string = white
$env.config.color_config.nothing = red
$env.config.color_config.binary = red
$env.config.color_config.cellpath = cyan
$env.config.color_config.hints = dark_gray
下面是另一个使用多种颜色语法的小例子，其中有一些注释：
$env.config.color_config.separator = "#88b719" # this sets only the foreground color like PR #486
$env.config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = white # this sets only the foreground color in the original style
$env.config.color_config.header = { # this is like PR #489
fg: "#B01455", # note, quotes are required on the values with hex colors
bg: "#ffb900", # note, commas are not required, it could also be all on one line
attr: bli # note, there are no quotes around this value. it works with or without quotes
}
$env.config.color_config.date = "#75507B"
$env.config.color_config.filesize = "#729fcf"
$env.config.color_config.row_index = {
# note, that this is another way to set only the foreground, no need to specify bg and attr
fg: "#e50914"
}
Shape 值
如上所述，"形状" 是一个用来表示语法着色的术语。
下面是当前支持的平面形状列表：
|形状
|默认样式
|可配置
shape_block
|fg(Color::Blue).bold()
|*
shape_bool
|fg(Color::LightCyan)
|*
shape_custom
|bold()
|*
shape_external
|fg(Color::Cyan)
|*
shape_externalarg
|fg(Color::Green).bold()
|*
shape_filepath
|fg(Color::Cyan)
|*
shape_flag
|fg(Color::Blue).bold()
|*
shape_float
|fg(Color::Purple).bold()
|*
shape_garbage
|fg(Color::White).on(Color::Red).bold()
|*
shape_globpattern
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_int
|fg(Color::Purple).bold()
|*
shape_internalcall
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_list
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_literal
|fg(Color::Blue)
|*
shape_nothing
|fg(Color::LightCyan)
|*
shape_operator
|fg(Color::Yellow)
|*
shape_pipe
|fg(Color::Purple).bold()
|*
shape_range
|fg(Color::Yellow).bold()
|*
shape_record
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_signature
|fg(Color::Green).bold()
|*
shape_string
|fg(Color::Green)
|*
shape_string_interpolation
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_table
|fg(Color::Blue).bold()
|*
shape_variable
|fg(Color::Purple)
|*
这里有一个小例子，说明如何对这些项目应用颜色。任何没有显示指定的都会被设置为默认的颜色。
$env.config.color_config.shape_garbage: { fg: "#FFFFFF" bg: "#FF0000" attr: b}
$env.config.color_config.shape_bool: green
$env.config.color_config.shape_int: { fg: "#0000ff" attr: b}
"提示"的配置和着色
Nushell 的提示符可以通过这些环境变量进行配置：
PROMPT_COMMAND: 为设置提示而执行的代码（块）
PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT: 为设置 RIGHT 提示而执行的代码（块）(参考 nu_scripts 里的 oh-my.nu)
PROMPT_INDICATOR= "〉": 提示后打印的标识（默认为">"类 Unicode 符号）
PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT= ": "
PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL= "v "
PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR= "::: "
render_right_prompt_on_last_line: 布尔值，用于启用或禁用在提示的最后一行呈现右提示
例如：对于一个简单的提示，我们可以这样做。注意
PROMPT_COMMAND需要一个
block而其他的需要一个
string。
$env.PROMPT_COMMAND = { $"(date now | format date '%m/%d/%Y %I:%M:%S%.3f'): (pwd | path basename)" }
如果你不喜欢默认的
PROMPT_INDICATOR，你可以这样改变它：
$env.PROMPT_INDICATOR = "> "
如果你正在使用
starship，你很可能希望在提示的最后一行显示右提示，就像 zsh 或 fish 一样。你可以修改
config.nu 文件，只需将
render_right_prompt_on_last_line 设置为 true：
$env.config.render_right_prompt_on_last_line = true
提示的颜色由
PROMPT_COMMAND 中的
block 控制，在这里你可以编写自己的自定义提示。我们写了一个稍微花哨点的，有 git 状态的，位于 nu_scripts 仓库。
瞬态提示符
如果你想为以前输入的命令显示不同的提示符，你可以使用 Nushell 的瞬态提示符功能。如果你的提示符有很多对于前几行来说没有必要显示的信息（例如时间和 Git 状态），这会很有用，因为你可以让前几行显示更短的提示符。
每个
PROMPT_* 变量都有一个相应的
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_* 变量，用于在显示过去的提示时更改该段：
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND、
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT、
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR、
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT、
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL、
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR。默认情况下，
PROMPT_* 变量用于显示过去的提示。
例如，如果你想让过去的提示完全不显示左提示，只留下指示符，你可以使用：
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND = ""
如果你想回到正常的左提示，你必须取消设置
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND：
hide-env TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND
LS_COLORS 命令的配色:
LS_COLORS
Nushell 将尊重并使用 Mac、Linux 和 Windows 上的
LS_COLORS 环境变量设置。这个设置允许你在做
ls时定义文件类型的颜色。例如，你可以让目录变成一种颜色，
_.md markdown 文件一种颜色，
_.toml 文件变成另一种颜色，等等。有很多方法可以给你的文件类型着色。
如果没有设置
LS_COLORS，Nushell 将默认使用内置的
LS_COLORS 设置，基于 8 位（扩展）ANSI 颜色。
理解
LS_COLORS
LS_COLORS 包含一个以冒号（
:）分隔的记录列表，这些记录将文件类型和文件名映射到样式属性（
selector=attributes）。
选择器可以是一个文件类型，如
di 表示“目录标识符”，或
*.nu 表示具有
.nu 文件扩展名的文件。
属性是一个以分号（
;）分隔的数字列表。请注意，支持哪些属性和属性格式取决于你使用的终端。
- 样式属性，如
0正常，
1粗体，
3斜体，
5闪烁，等
- 前景色
30-
37和
90-
97
- 背景色
40-
47和
100-
107
- RGB 前景 前缀为
38;2，可选地后跟其他属性
- RGB 背景 前缀为
48;2，可选地后跟其他属性
例如：
$env.LS_COLORS = "di=1;34:*.nu=3;33;46"：粗体目录，斜体黄色前景青色背景
*.nu 文件
$env.LS_COLORS = "di=48;2;200;0;0;5"：红色背景闪烁目录
vivid 主题
例如，你可以使用第三方工具 vivid，它在多个平台上运行，有许多已定义的主题，并从中生成
LS_COLORS 配置。
下载并解压二进制文件后，你可以使用它：
$env.LS_COLORS = (vivid generate molokai)
或使用备用主题：
$env.LS_COLORS = (vivid generate ayu)
你可以将此命令放入你的 Nushell 配置中，使其成为默认颜色。
主题
主题设计结合了上述所有的着色。这里有一个快速的例子，我们把它放在一起，以证明主题定制的能力。这是对我们在网络上看到的
base16 主题的一种转换。
使主题生效的关键是确保你在声明
let config = 行 之前，在
config.nu文件中指定你要使用的所有主题和颜色：
# let's define some colors
let base00 = "#181818" # Default Background
let base01 = "#282828" # Lighter Background (Used for status bars, line number and folding marks)
let base02 = "#383838" # Selection Background
let base03 = "#585858" # Comments, Invisibles, Line Highlighting
let base04 = "#b8b8b8" # Dark Foreground (Used for status bars)
let base05 = "#d8d8d8" # Default Foreground, Caret, Delimiters, Operators
let base06 = "#e8e8e8" # Light Foreground (Not often used)
let base07 = "#f8f8f8" # Light Background (Not often used)
let base08 = "#ab4642" # Variables, XML Tags, Markup Link Text, Markup Lists, Diff Deleted
let base09 = "#dc9656" # Integers, Boolean, Constants, XML Attributes, Markup Link Url
let base0a = "#f7ca88" # Classes, Markup Bold, Search Text Background
let base0b = "#a1b56c" # Strings, Inherited Class, Markup Code, Diff Inserted
let base0c = "#86c1b9" # Support, Regular Expressions, Escape Characters, Markup Quotes
let base0d = "#7cafc2" # Functions, Methods, Attribute IDs, Headings
let base0e = "#ba8baf" # Keywords, Storage, Selector, Markup Italic, Diff Changed
let base0f = "#a16946" # Deprecated, Opening/Closing Embedded Language Tags, e.g. <?php ?>
# we're creating a theme here that uses the colors we defined above.
let base16_theme = {
separator: $base03
leading_trailing_space_bg: $base04
header: $base0b
date: $base0e
filesize: $base0d
row_index: $base0c
bool: $base08
int: $base0b
duration: $base08
range: $base08
float: $base08
string: $base04
nothing: $base08
binary: $base08
cellpath: $base08
hints: dark_gray
# shape_garbage: { fg: $base07 bg: $base08 attr: b } # base16 white on red
# but i like the regular white on red for parse errors
shape_garbage: { fg: "#FFFFFF" bg: "#FF0000" attr: b }
shape_bool: $base0d
shape_int: { fg: $base0e attr: b }
shape_float: { fg: $base0e attr: b }
shape_range: { fg: $base0a attr: b }
shape_internalcall: { fg: $base0c attr: b }
shape_external: $base0c
shape_externalarg: { fg: $base0b attr: b }
shape_literal: $base0d
shape_operator: $base0a
shape_signature: { fg: $base0b attr: b }
shape_string: $base0b
shape_filepath: $base0d
shape_globpattern: { fg: $base0d attr: b }
shape_variable: $base0e
shape_flag: { fg: $base0d attr: b }
shape_custom: { attr: b }
}
# now let's apply our regular config settings but also apply the "color_config:" theme that we specified above.
$env.config.animate_prompt: false
$env.config.color_config: $base16_theme # <-- this is the theme
$env.config.edit_mode: emacs # vi
$env.config.filesize_format: "b" # b, kb, kib, mb, mib, gb, gib, tb, tib, pb, pib, eb, eib, auto
$env.config.filesize_metric: true
$env.config.float_precision: 2
$env.config.footer_mode: always #always, never, number_of_rows, auto
$env.config.log_level: error
$env.config.max_history_size: 10000
$env.config.table_mode: rounded # basic, compact, compact_double, light, thin, with_love, rounded, reinforced, heavy, none, other
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring: true
$env.config.use_grid_icons: true
$env.config.use_ls_colors: true
如果你想在主题设计上火力全开，你需要把我在一开始提到的所有项目作为主题，包括
LS_COLORS和提示。祝你好运!
在浅色背景终端上工作
Nushell 的标准库包含一个带有默认浅色和深色主题的
config 模块。 如果你在浅色背景的终端上工作，你可以很容易地应用浅色主题。
# in $nu.config-path
use std/config light-theme # add this line to load the theme into scope
$env.config = {
# ...
color_config: (light_theme) # if you want a light theme, replace `$dark_theme` to `$light_theme`
# ...
}
你也可以加载深色主题。
# in $nu.config-path
use std/config dark-theme
$env.config = {
# ...
color_config: (dark_theme)
# ...
}
辅助功能
在使用屏幕阅读器时，通常希望有最少的装饰。在这些情况下，可以通过以下选项禁用表格和错误的边框和其他装饰：
# in $nu.config-path
$env.config = {
...
table: {
...
mode: "none"
...
}
error_style: "plain"
...
}
行编辑器菜单（补全、历史、帮助…）
Reedline（Nu 的行编辑器）样式不使用
color_config 键。 相反，每个菜单都有自己的样式需要单独配置。 有关此内容的更多信息，请参阅专门介绍 Reedline 菜单配置的部分。