$env .config.hooks = {

pre_prompt : [

{ print "pre prompt hook" }

{ print "pre prompt hook2" }

]

pre_execution : [

{ print "pre exec hook" }

{ print "pre exec hook2" }

]

env_change : {

PWD : [

{| before , after | print $"changing directory from ( $before ) to ( $after )" }

{| before , after | print $"changing directory from ( $before ) to ( $after ) 2" }

]

}