钩子
钩子允许你在一些预定义的情况下运行一个代码片段。 它们只在交互式模式下可用（REPL），如果你用脚本（
nu script.nu）或命令（
nu -c "print foo"）参数运行 Nushell 则不起作用。
目前，我们支持这些类型的钩子：
pre_prompt: 在命令提示显示之前被触发；
pre_execution: 在行输入开始执行前被触发；
env_change: 当环境变量发生变化时被触发；
display_output: 一个代码块，输出会被传递给它
command_not_found: 当一个命令未找到时被触发
为了更清晰地阐述，我们可以将 Nushell 的执行周期进行分解。 在 REPL 模式下，评估一行（代码）的步骤如下：
- 检查
pre_prompt钩子并运行它们；
- 检查
env_change钩子并运行它们；
- 显示命令提示符并等待用户输入；
- 在用户输入东西并按下 "Enter" 健后，检查
pre_execution钩子并运行它们；
- 解析和评估用户的输入；
- 如果一个命令未找到：运行
command_not_found钩子。如果它返回一个字符串，则显示它。
- 如果
display_output被定义，则用它来打印命令输出。
- 返回到第一步；
基本钩子
要想使用钩子需要先在 配置 中定义它们：
$env.config.hooks = {
pre_prompt: [{ print "pre prompt hook" }]
pre_execution: [{ print "pre exec hook" }]
env_change: {
PWD: [{|before, after| print $"changing directory from ($before) to ($after)" }]
}
}
试着把上述内容放到你的配置中，运行 Nushell 并在你的文件系统中切换目录。 当你改变一个目录时，
PWD 环境变量会发生变化，这个变化会触发钩子，之前和现在的值分别存储在
before 和
after 变量中。
可以为每个触发器只定义一个钩子，也可以定义一个钩子列表，让其依次运行：
$env.config.hooks = {
pre_prompt: [
{ print "pre prompt hook" }
{ print "pre prompt hook2" }
]
pre_execution: [
{ print "pre exec hook" }
{ print "pre exec hook2" }
]
env_change: {
PWD: [
{|before, after| print $"changing directory from ($before) to ($after)" }
{|before, after| print $"changing directory from ($before) to ($after) 2" }
]
}
}
Instead of replacing all hooks, you can append a new hook to existing configuration:
$env.config.hooks.pre_execution = $env.config.hooks.pre_execution | append { print "pre exec hook3" }
修改环境变量
钩子的一个特点是它们保留了环境。 在钩子代码块内定义的环境变量将以类似于
def --env 的方式被保留下来。 你可以用下面的例子测试一下：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks {
pre_prompt: { $env.SPAM = "eggs" }
})
$env.SPAM
# => eggs
钩子代码块遵循一般的作用域规则，即在块内定义的命令、别名等将在代码块结束后被丢掉。
pre_execution 钩子
pre_execution 钩子可以通过
commandline 命令 来检查将要执行的命令。
例如，要打印正在执行的命令：
$env.config = (
$env.config
| upsert hooks.pre_execution [ {||
$env.repl_commandline = (commandline)
print $"Command: ($env.repl_commandline)"
} ]
)
print (1 + 3)
# => Command: print (1 + 3)
# => 4
条件钩子
你可能很想做的一件事是，每当你进入一个目录时，就激活一个环境：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks {
env_change: {
PWD: [
{|before, after|
if $after == /some/path/to/directory {
load-env { SPAM: eggs }
}
}
]
}
})
这不会起作用，因为该环境只在
if 块内有效。 在这种情况下，你可以很容易地将其重写为
load-env (if $after == ... { ... } else { {} })，但这种模式是相当常见的，以后我们会看到并非所有的情况都能像这样重写。
为了处理上述问题，我们引入了另一种定义钩子的方式 -- 记录：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks {
env_change: {
PWD: [
{
condition: {|before, after| $after == /some/path/to/directory }
code: {|before, after| load-env { SPAM: eggs } }
}
]
}
})
当钩子触发时，它会评估
condition 代码块。 如果它返回
true，则
code 对应代码块将会被评估执行。 如果它返回
false，什么也不会发生。 如果它返回别的东西，就会抛出一个错误。
condition 字段也可以完全省略，在这种情况下，钩子将总是被评估。
pre_prompt 和
pre_execution 钩子类型也支持条件钩子，但它们不接受
before 和
after 参数。
字符串钩子
到目前为止，一个钩子被定义为一个只保留环境的代码块，而没有其他东西。 为了能够定义命令或别名，可以将
code 字段定义为一个字符串。 你可以把它想成是你在 REPL 中输入字符串并点击回车键。 所以，上一节中的钩子也可以写成：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks {
pre_prompt: '$env.SPAM = "eggs"'
})
$env.SPAM
# => eggs
这个功能可以用来，例如，根据当前目录有条件地引入定义：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks {
env_change: {
PWD: [
{
condition: {|_, after| $after == /some/path/to/directory }
code: 'def foo [] { print "foo" }'
}
{
condition: {|before, _| $before == /some/path/to/directory }
code: 'hide foo'
}
]
}
})
当把钩子定义为字符串时，
$before 和
$after 变量分别被设置为之前和当前的环境变量值，这与前面的例子类似：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks {
env_change: {
PWD: {
code: 'print $"changing directory from ($before) to ($after)"'
}
}
}
例子
在现有配置中增加一个单一钩子
一个关于
PWD 环境变化的例子：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks.env_change.PWD {|config|
let val = ($config | get -o hooks.env_change.PWD)
if $val == null {
$val | append {|before, after| print $"changing directory from ($before) to ($after)" }
} else {
[
{|before, after| print $"changing directory from ($before) to ($after)" }
]
}
})
进入目录时自动激活相应环境
以下代码将在进入一个目录后寻找
test-env.nu 并加载：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks.env_change.PWD {
[
{
condition: {|_, after|
($after == '/path/to/target/dir'
and ($after | path join test-env.nu | path exists))
}
code: "overlay use test-env.nu"
}
{
condition: {|before, after|
('/path/to/target/dir' not-in $after
and '/path/to/target/dir' in ($before | default "")
and 'test-env' in (overlay list))
}
code: "overlay hide test-env --keep-env [ PWD ]"
}
]
})
过滤或转移命令输出
你可以使用
display_output 钩子来重定向命令的输出。 你应该定义一个适用于所有值类型的代码块。 外部命令的输出不会通过
display_output 进行过滤。
这个钩子可以在一个单独的窗口中显示输出，也许是富文本 HTML。 下面是实现这个功能的基本思路：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks {
display_output: { to html --partial --no-color | save --raw /tmp/nu-output.html }
})
你可以在网页浏览器中打开
file:///tmp/nu-output.html 来查看结果。 当然，这不是很方便，除非你使用一个在文件改变时能自动重新加载的浏览器。 除了
save 命令，你通常会自定义这个钩子，将 HTML 输出发送到所需窗口。
改变输出的显示方式
你可以通过使用
display_output 钩子来改变输出的默认显示行为。 下面是一个例子，如果终端足够宽，它将默认显示行为改为显示1层深度的表格，否则就折叠起来：
$env.config = ($env.config | upsert hooks {
display_output: {if (term size).columns >= 100 { table -ed 1 } else { table }}
})
Arch Linux 中的
command_not_found 钩子
下面的钩子使用
pkgfile 命令，在 Arch Linux 中查找命令属于哪个包。
$env.config = {
...other config...
hooks: {
...other hooks...
command_not_found: {
|cmd_name| (
try {
let pkgs = (pkgfile --binaries --verbose $cmd_name)
if ($pkgs | is-empty) {
return null
}
(
$"(ansi $env.config.color_config.shape_external)($cmd_name)(ansi reset) " +
$"may be found in the following packages:\n($pkgs)"
)
}
)
}
}
}
NixOS 中的
command_not_found 钩子
NixOS 自带
command-not-found 命令。我们只需要把它插入到 nushell 钩子中：
$env.config.hooks.command_not_found = {
|command_name|
print (command-not-found $command_name | str trim)
}
Windows 中的
command_not_found 钩子
下面的钩子使用
ftype 命令，在 Windows 中查找可能与用户
alias 相关的程序路径。
$env.config = {
...other config...
hooks: {
...other hooks...
command_not_found: {
|cmd_name| (
try {
let attrs = (
ftype | find $cmd_name | to text | lines | reduce -f [] { |line, acc|
$line | parse "{type}={path}" | append $acc
} | group-by path | transpose key value | each { |row|
{ path: $row.key, types: ($row.value | get type | str join ", ") }
}
)
let len = ($attrs | length)
if $len == 0 {
return null
} else {
return ($attrs | table --collapse)
}
}
)
}
}
}