each for filters

Run a closure on each row of the input list, creating a new list with the results.

> each {flags} (closure)

--keep-empty, -k : keep empty result cells

closure : The closure to run.

input output list<any> list<any> table list<any> any any

Multiplies elements in the list

> [ 1 2 3 ] | each {| e | 2 * $e } ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 6 │ ╰───┴───╯

Produce a list of values in the record, converted to string

> { major : 2 , minor : 1 , patch : 4 } | values | each {|| into string } ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

'null' items will be dropped from the result list. It has the same effect as 'filter_map' in other languages.

> [ 1 2 3 2 ] | each {| e | if $e == 2 { "two" } } ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ two │ │ 1 │ two │ ╰───┴─────╯

Iterate over each element, producing a list showing indexes of any 2s

> [ 1 2 3 ] | enumerate | each {| e | if $e.item == 2 { $"found 2 at ( $e.index )!" } } ╭───┬───────────────╮ │ 0 │ found 2 at 1 ! │ ╰───┴───────────────╯

Iterate over each element, keeping null results

> [ 1 2 3 ] | each -- keep-empty {| e | if $e == 2 { "found 2!" } } ╭───┬──────────╮ │ 0 │ │ │ 1 │ found 2 ! │ │ 2 │ │ ╰───┴──────────╯

Update value if not null, otherwise do nothing

> $env .name ? | each { $"hello ( $in )" } | default "bye"

Since tables are lists of records, passing a table into 'each' will iterate over each record, not necessarily each cell within it.

Avoid passing single records to this command. Since a record is a one-row structure, 'each' will only run once, behaving similar to 'do'. To iterate over a record's values, use 'items' or try converting it to a table with 'transpose' first.