each for filters

Signature
> each {flags} (closure)
Flags
--keep-empty, -k: keep empty result cells
Parameters
closure: The closure to run.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
|table
|list<any>
|any
|any
Examples
Multiplies elements in the list
> [1 2 3] | each {|e| 2 * $e }
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 6 │
╰───┴───╯
Produce a list of values in the record, converted to string
> {major:2, minor:1, patch:4} | values | each {|| into string }
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
'null' items will be dropped from the result list. It has the same effect as 'filter_map' in other languages.
> [1 2 3 2] | each {|e| if $e == 2 { "two" } }
╭───┬─────╮
│ 0 │ two │
│ 1 │ two │
╰───┴─────╯
Iterate over each element, producing a list showing indexes of any 2s
> [1 2 3] | enumerate | each {|e| if $e.item == 2 { $"found 2 at ($e.index)!"} }
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ 0 │ found 2 at 1! │
╰───┴───────────────╯
Iterate over each element, keeping null results
> [1 2 3] | each --keep-empty {|e| if $e == 2 { "found 2!"} }
╭───┬──────────╮
│ 0 │ │
│ 1 │ found 2! │
│ 2 │ │
╰───┴──────────╯
Update value if not null, otherwise do nothing
> $env.name? | each { $"hello ($in)" } | default "bye"
Notes
Since tables are lists of records, passing a table into 'each' will iterate over each record, not necessarily each cell within it.
Avoid passing single records to this command. Since a record is a one-row structure, 'each' will only run once, behaving similar to 'do'. To iterate over a record's values, use 'items' or try converting it to a table with 'transpose' first.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
each while
|Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.
|built-in