history for history

Get the command history.

> history {flags}

--clear, -c : Clears out the history entries

: Clears out the history entries --long, -l : Show long listing of entries for sqlite history

input output nothing any

Get current history length

> history | length

Show last 5 commands you have ran

> history | last 5

Search all the commands from history that contains 'cargo'

> history | where command =~ cargo | get command