history for history

Get the command history.

Signature

> history {flags}

Flags

  • --clear, -c: Clears out the history entries
  • --long, -l: Show long listing of entries for sqlite history

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

Get current history length

> history | length

Show last 5 commands you have ran

> history | last 5

Search all the commands from history that contains 'cargo'

> history | where command =~ cargo | get command

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
history importImport command line history.built-in
history sessionGet the command history session.built-in