history for history
Get the command history.
Signature
> history {flags}
Flags
--clear, -c: Clears out the history entries
--long, -l: Show long listing of entries for sqlite history
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Get current history length
> history | length
Show last 5 commands you have ran
> history | last 5
Search all the commands from history that contains 'cargo'
> history | where command =~ cargo | get command
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
history import
|Import command line history.
|built-in
history session
|Get the command history session.
|built-in