input for platform
Get input from the user.
Signature
> input {flags} (prompt)
Flags
--bytes-until-any, -u {string}: read bytes (not text) until any of the given stop bytes is seen
--numchar, -n {int}: number of characters to read; suppresses output
--default, -d {string}: default value if no input is provided
--reedline: use the reedline library, defaults to false
--history-file {path}: Path to a file to read and write command history. This is a text file and will be created if it doesn't exist. Will be used as the selection list. Implies
--reedline.
--max-history {int}: The maximum number of entries to keep in the history, defaults to $env.config.history.max_size. Implies
--reedline.
--suppress-output, -s: don't print keystroke values
Parameters
prompt: Prompt to show the user.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
|list<string>
|any
Examples
Get input from the user, and assign to a variable
> let user_input = (input)
Get two characters from the user, and assign to a variable
> let user_input = (input --numchar 2)
Get input from the user with default value, and assign to a variable
> let user_input = (input --default 10)
Get multiple lines of input from the user (newlines can be entered using
Alt +
Enter or
Ctrl +
Enter), and assign to a variable
> let multiline_input = (input --reedline)
Get input from the user with history, and assign to a variable
> let user_input = ([past,command,entries] | input --reedline)
Get input from the user with history backed by a file, and assign to a variable
> let user_input = (input --reedline --history-file ./history.txt)
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
input list
|Interactive list selection.
|built-in
input listen
|Listen for user interface event.
|built-in