input for platform

Get input from the user.

Signature

> input {flags} (prompt)

Flags

  • --bytes-until-any, -u {string}: read bytes (not text) until any of the given stop bytes is seen
  • --numchar, -n {int}: number of characters to read; suppresses output
  • --default, -d {string}: default value if no input is provided
  • --reedline: use the reedline library, defaults to false
  • --history-file {path}: Path to a file to read and write command history. This is a text file and will be created if it doesn't exist. Will be used as the selection list. Implies --reedline.
  • --max-history {int}: The maximum number of entries to keep in the history, defaults to $env.config.history.max_size. Implies --reedline.
  • --suppress-output, -s: don't print keystroke values

Parameters

  • prompt: Prompt to show the user.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany
list<string>any

Examples

Get input from the user, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = (input)

Get two characters from the user, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = (input --numchar 2)

Get input from the user with default value, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = (input --default 10)

Get multiple lines of input from the user (newlines can be entered using Alt + Enter or Ctrl + Enter), and assign to a variable

> let multiline_input = (input --reedline)

Get input from the user with history, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = ([past,command,entries] | input --reedline)

Get input from the user with history backed by a file, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = (input --reedline --history-file ./history.txt)

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
input listInteractive list selection.built-in
input listenListen for user interface event.built-in