input for platform

Get input from the user.

> input {flags} (prompt)

--bytes-until-any, -u {string} : read bytes (not text) until any of the given stop bytes is seen

--numchar, -n {int} : number of characters to read; suppresses output

--default, -d {string} : default value if no input is provided

--reedline : use the reedline library, defaults to false

--history-file {path} : Path to a file to read and write command history. This is a text file and will be created if it doesn't exist. Will be used as the selection list. Implies --reedline .

--max-history {int} : The maximum number of entries to keep in the history, defaults to $env.config.history.max_size. Implies --reedline .

--suppress-output, -s : don't print keystroke values

prompt : Prompt to show the user.

input output nothing any list<string> any

Get input from the user, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = ( input )

Get two characters from the user, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = ( input -- numchar 2 )

Get input from the user with default value, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = ( input -- default 10 )

Get multiple lines of input from the user (newlines can be entered using Alt + Enter or Ctrl + Enter ), and assign to a variable

> let multiline_input = ( input -- reedline )

Get input from the user with history, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = ([ past , command , entries ] | input -- reedline )

Get input from the user with history backed by a file, and assign to a variable

> let user_input = ( input -- reedline -- history-file ./history.txt )