keybindings for platform

Keybindings related commands.

Signature

> keybindings {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

For more information on input and keybindings, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/line_editor.html

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
keybindings defaultList default keybindings.built-in
keybindings listList available options that can be used to create keybindings.built-in
keybindings listenGet input from the user.built-in