keybindings for platform

Keybindings related commands.
Signature
> keybindings {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
For more information on input and keybindings, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/line_editor.html
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
keybindings default
|List default keybindings.
|built-in
keybindings list
|List available options that can be used to create keybindings.
|built-in
keybindings listen
|Get input from the user.
|built-in