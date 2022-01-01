polars date-range for dataframe

Create a date range expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars date-range command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Command Type

plugin

Signature

> polars date-range {flags}

Flags

  • --start, -s {any}: Start of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.
  • --end, -e {any}: End of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.
  • --interval, -i {any}: Interval of the date range expression. This supports a string or duration expression.
  • --closed, -c {string}: Closed window of the date range expression. This supports 'left', 'right', 'both', or 'none'.
  • --eager: Eagerly collect the date range expression into a dataframe.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_expression
anypolars_dataframe

Examples

Eagerly create a column of dates from a start, end, and interval

> polars date-range --start 2022-01-01 --end 2022-01-05 --interval 1d --eager
╭───┬─────────────╮
 # │   literal   │
├───┼─────────────┤
 0 4 years ago
 1 4 years ago
 2 4 years ago
 3 4 years ago
 4 4 years ago
╰───┴─────────────╯

Create a date range per group from the min and max of a date column

> [[date key]; [2024-01-01 one] [2024-01-02 one] [2024-01-01 two] [2024-01-03 two]]
    | polars into-lazy
    | polars group-by key
    | polars agg (polars date-range --start (polars col date | polars min) --end (polars col date | polars max) --interval 1d | polars as date_range)
    | polars collect
    | polars sort-by key
╭───┬─────┬───────────────╮
 # │ key │  date_range   │
├───┼─────┼───────────────┤
 0 one ╭───┬───────╮
 0 19723
 1 19724
 ╰───┴───────╯
 1 two ╭───┬───────╮
 0 19723
 1 19724
 2 19725
 ╰───┴───────╯
╰───┴─────┴───────────────╯