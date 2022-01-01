polars date-range for dataframe

Create a date range expression.

This command requires a plugin The polars date-range command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

plugin

> polars date-range {flags}

--start, -s {any} : Start of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.

: Start of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression. --end, -e {any} : End of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.

: End of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression. --interval, -i {any} : Interval of the date range expression. This supports a string or duration expression.

: Interval of the date range expression. This supports a string or duration expression. --closed, -c {string} : Closed window of the date range expression. This supports 'left', 'right', 'both', or 'none'.

: Closed window of the date range expression. This supports 'left', 'right', 'both', or 'none'. --eager : Eagerly collect the date range expression into a dataframe.

input output any polars_expression any polars_dataframe

Eagerly create a column of dates from a start, end, and interval

> polars date-range -- start 2022-01-01 -- end 2022-01-05 -- interval 1d -- eager ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ # │ literal │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ 4 years ago │ │ 1 │ 4 years ago │ │ 2 │ 4 years ago │ │ 3 │ 4 years ago │ │ 4 │ 4 years ago │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

Create a date range per group from the min and max of a date column