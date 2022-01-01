polars date-ranges for dataframe
Create a column of date ranges.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars date-ranges command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Command Type
plugin
Signature
> polars date-ranges {flags}
Flags
--start, -s {any}: Start of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.
--end, -e {any}: End of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.
--interval, -i {any}: Interval of the date range expression. This supports a string or duration expression.
--closed, -c {string}: Closed window of the date range expression. This supports 'left', 'right', 'both', or 'none'.
--eager: Eagerly collect the date range expression into a dataframe.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|polars_expression
|any
|polars_dataframe
Examples
Eagerly create a column of dates from a start, end, and interval
> polars date-ranges --start 2022-01-01 --end 2022-01-05 --interval 1d --eager
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ # │ literal │
├───┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 18993 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 18994 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 18995 │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ 18996 │ │
│ │ │ 4 │ 18997 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
╰───┴───────────────╯
Create a column of per-row date ranges from start and end date columns
> [[start end]; [2022-01-01 2022-01-03] [2022-01-02 2022-01-03]]
| polars into-df
| polars select (polars date-ranges --start (polars col start) --end (polars col end) --interval 1d | polars as date_range)
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ # │ date_range │
├───┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 18993 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 18994 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 18995 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 18994 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 18995 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
╰───┴───────────────╯