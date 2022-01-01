polars date-ranges for dataframe

Create a column of date ranges.

This command requires a plugin

The polars date-ranges command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Command Type

plugin

Signature

> polars date-ranges {flags}

Flags

  • --start, -s {any}: Start of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.
  • --end, -e {any}: End of the date range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.
  • --interval, -i {any}: Interval of the date range expression. This supports a string or duration expression.
  • --closed, -c {string}: Closed window of the date range expression. This supports 'left', 'right', 'both', or 'none'.
  • --eager: Eagerly collect the date range expression into a dataframe.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_expression
anypolars_dataframe

Examples

Eagerly create a column of dates from a start, end, and interval

> polars date-ranges --start 2022-01-01 --end 2022-01-05 --interval 1d --eager
╭───┬───────────────╮
 # │    literal    │
├───┼───────────────┤
 0 ╭───┬───────╮
 0 18993
 1 18994
 2 18995
 3 18996
 4 18997
 ╰───┴───────╯
╰───┴───────────────╯

Create a column of per-row date ranges from start and end date columns

> [[start end]; [2022-01-01 2022-01-03] [2022-01-02 2022-01-03]]
 | polars into-df
 | polars select (polars date-ranges --start (polars col start) --end (polars col end) --interval 1d | polars as date_range)
╭───┬───────────────╮
 # │  date_range   │
├───┼───────────────┤
 0 ╭───┬───────╮
 0 18993
 1 18994
 2 18995
 ╰───┴───────╯
 1 ╭───┬───────╮
 0 18994
 1 18995
 ╰───┴───────╯
╰───┴───────────────╯