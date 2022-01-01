polars datetime-range for dataframe

Create a datetime range expression.

This command requires a plugin The polars datetime-range command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

plugin

> polars datetime-range {flags}

--start, -s {any} : Start of the datetime range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.

: Start of the datetime range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression. --end, -e {any} : End of the datetime range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.

: End of the datetime range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression. --interval, -i {any} : Interval of the datetime range expression. This supports a string or duration expression.

: Interval of the datetime range expression. This supports a string or duration expression. --closed, -c {string} : Closed window of the datetime range expression. This supports 'left', 'right', 'both', or 'none'.

: Closed window of the datetime range expression. This supports 'left', 'right', 'both', or 'none'. --time-unit {string} : Time unit for the output datetime. One of: ns, us, ms.

: Time unit for the output datetime. One of: ns, us, ms. --time-zone {string} : Time zone for the output datetime. E.g. 'UTC', 'America/New_York'.

: Time zone for the output datetime. E.g. 'UTC', 'America/New_York'. --eager : Eagerly collect the datetime range expression into a dataframe.

input output any polars_expression any polars_dataframe

Eagerly create a column of datetimes from a start, end, and interval

> polars datetime-range -- start 2022-01-01 -- end 2022-03-01 -- interval 1mo -- eager ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ # │ literal │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ 4 years ago │ │ 1 │ 4 years ago │ │ 2 │ 4 years ago │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

Create a datetime range per group from the min and max of a date column