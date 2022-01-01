polars datetime-ranges for dataframe

Create a column of datetime ranges.

This command requires a plugin

The polars datetime-ranges command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Command Type

plugin

Signature

> polars datetime-ranges {flags}

Flags

  • --start, -s {any}: Start of the datetime range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.
  • --end, -e {any}: End of the datetime range expression. This supports a string, date, or datetime expression.
  • --interval, -i {any}: Interval of the datetime range expression. This supports a string or duration expression.
  • --closed, -c {string}: Closed window of the datetime range expression. This supports 'left', 'right', 'both', or 'none'.
  • --time-unit {string}: Time unit for the output datetime. One of: ns, us, ms.
  • --time-zone {string}: Time zone for the output datetime. E.g. 'UTC', 'America/New_York'.
  • --eager: Eagerly collect the datetime range expression into a dataframe.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_expression
anypolars_dataframe

Examples

Eagerly create a column of per-row datetime ranges from a start, end, and interval

> polars datetime-ranges --start 2022-01-01 --end 2022-01-05 --interval 1d --eager
╭───┬─────────────────────────────╮
 # │           literal           │
├───┼─────────────────────────────┤
 0 ╭───┬─────────────────────╮
 0 1640995200000000000
 1 1641081600000000000
 2 1641168000000000000
 3 1641254400000000000
 4 1641340800000000000
 ╰───┴─────────────────────╯
╰───┴─────────────────────────────╯

Create a column of per-row datetime ranges from start and end date columns

> [[start end]; [2022-01-01 2022-01-03] [2022-01-02 2022-01-03]]
    | polars into-df
    | polars select (polars datetime-ranges --start (polars col start) --end (polars col end) --interval 1d | polars as date_range)
╭───┬─────────────────────────────╮
 # │         date_range          │
├───┼─────────────────────────────┤
 0 ╭───┬─────────────────────╮
 0 1640995200000000000
 1 1641081600000000000
 2 1641168000000000000
 ╰───┴─────────────────────╯
 1 ╭───┬─────────────────────╮
 0 1641081600000000000
 1 1641168000000000000
 ╰───┴─────────────────────╯
╰───┴─────────────────────────────╯