polars fetch for lazyframe
Collects the lazyframe to the selected rows.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars fetch command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars fetch {flags} (rows)
Parameters
rows: number of rows to be fetched from lazyframe
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Fetch a rows from the dataframe
> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars fetch 2
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 6 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 2 │
╰───┴───┴───╯