polars qcut for dataframe

Bin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.

This command requires a plugin The polars qcut command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars qcut {flags} (quantiles)

--labels, -l {list<string>} : Names of the categories. The number of labels must be equal to the number of cut points plus one.

: Names of the categories. The number of labels must be equal to the number of cut points plus one. --left_closed, -c : Set the intervals to be left-closed instead of right-closed.

: Set the intervals to be left-closed instead of right-closed. --include_breaks, -b : Include a column with the right endpoint of the bin each observation falls in. This will change the data type of the output from a Categorical to a Struct.

: Include a column with the right endpoint of the bin each observation falls in. This will change the data type of the output from a Categorical to a Struct. --allow_duplicates, -d : If set, duplicates in the resulting quantiles are dropped, rather than raising an error. This can happen even with unique probabilities, depending on the data.

quantiles : Either a list of quantile probabilities between 0 and 1 or a positive integer determining the number of bins with uniform probability.

input output dataframe dataframe

Divide a column into three categories according to pre-defined quantile probabilities.