random for random
Generate a random value.
Signature
> random {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
random binary
|Generate random bytes.
|built-in
random bool
|Generate a random boolean value.
|built-in
random chars
|Generate random chars uniformly distributed over ASCII letters and numbers: a-z, A-Z and 0-9.
|built-in
random dice
|Generate a random dice roll.
|built-in
random float
|Generate a random float within a range [min..max].
|built-in
random int
|Generate a random integer [min..max].
|built-in
random uuid
|Generate a random uuid string of the specified version.
|built-in