random for random

Generate a random value.

Signature

> random {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
random binaryGenerate random bytes.built-in
random boolGenerate a random boolean value.built-in
random charsGenerate random chars uniformly distributed over ASCII letters and numbers: a-z, A-Z and 0-9.built-in
random diceGenerate a random dice roll.built-in
random floatGenerate a random float within a range [min..max].built-in
random intGenerate a random integer [min..max].built-in
random uuidGenerate a random uuid string of the specified version.built-in