attr for core
Various attributes for custom commands.
Signature
> attr {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
attr category
|Attribute for adding a category to custom commands.
|built-in
attr deprecated
|Attribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.
|built-in
attr example
|Attribute for adding examples to custom commands.
|built-in
attr search-terms
|Attribute for adding search terms to custom commands.
|built-in