attr for core

Various attributes for custom commands.

Signature

> attr {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
attr categoryAttribute for adding a category to custom commands.built-in
attr deprecatedAttribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.built-in
attr exampleAttribute for adding examples to custom commands.built-in
attr search-termsAttribute for adding search terms to custom commands.built-in